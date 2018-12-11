Harmonic's CableOS Solution Powers DOCSIS 3.1 Upgrade and New Gigabit Data Service for Hilliary Communications

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Dec. 11, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Hilliary Communications, a leading provider of broadband, digital cable TV and telephone services in Oklahoma, has deployed Harmonic's CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution to upgrade to DOCSIS 3.1 and create a new 1 Gigabit service tier, while overcoming the space, power and operational complexity constraints associated with the previously deployed legacy hardware solution. The industry's first fully virtualized Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS), Harmonic's CableOS provides Hilliary Communications with a flexible, scalable and cost-effective cable access solution that enables delivery of cutting-edge internet and streaming video services.

"To cost-effectively grow our service offering and fully exploit the power of broadband, we needed the ability to support DOCSIS 3.1, as well as legacy DOCSIS 2.0," said Mike Rowell, director of operations at Hilliary Communications. "Harmonic's CableOS solution features incredible scalability, allowing us to increase broadband capacity and launch new features easily, with the flexibility to deploy R-PHY in the future."

Harmonic's CableOS solution centralizes the CMTS software core on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers at Hilliary Communications' main headend site, while locating simple, compact and power-efficient PHY shelves in remote hub facilities. This innovative architecture enables Hilliary Communications to significantly reduce operating costs, while enhancing today's service and creating flexibility to further scale bandwidth and customer footprint as its business grows.

"Our CableOS solution has created a ground-breaking new approach to cable access, dramatically improving scalability, agility and operational savings for any operator looking to move to DOCSIS 3.1 or introduce new gigabit services," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable access business, at Harmonic. "Looking ahead, CableOS also simplifies the migration to a fiber-deep network, which can further unlock new areas of business growth for Hilliary Communications."

About Hilliary Communications

Hilliary Communications is an innovative provider of ultra-fast broadband, digital cable TV, and telephone services to residential and business customers across Oklahoma. The Hilliary family has been in the communications business since purchasing Medicine Park Telephone Company in 1958. In the early 2000s, under their current leadership of Douglas, Edward, Michael and Dustin Hilliary, they began to expand offering HFC and Fiber to the Home throughout SW Oklahoma. They now own telecommunication companies that operate across the state of Oklahoma and North Texas, with further expansion to be announced soon.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

