Harmonic's CableOS™ Solution Powers Buckeye Broadband's Launch of Gigabit Internet Service Over DOCSIS 3.1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Oct. 23, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Buckeye Broadband, the leading cable and telecommunications provider in Northwest Ohio, is using Harmonic's CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution to launch a DOCSIS 3.1 broadband platform offering speeds up to 1 Gbps. As the industry's first software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS), Harmonic's CableOS solution enables Buckeye Broadband to transition to a more flexible, cost-effective architecture and deliver gigabit speeds and services while better controlling capital and operating expenses.

"As we look to deliver next-generation data, voice and video services to customers, we need a future-proof infrastructure solution," said R.J. Walker, vice president of engineering, operations and IT services at Buckeye Broadband. "Harmonic's CableOS solution provides sustainable capacity growth over the long term and end-to-end support for centralized architectures now, while future-proofing our operations for distributed architectures, enabling us to deliver faster broadband offerings and address critical space, power and cost requirements."

Harmonic's CableOS solution enables fast and flexible deployment of gigabit data, voice and video services by centralizing the operator's virtualized CMTS core, which connects via a standard IP network to dense PHY shelves located in secondary headend and hub facilities. Through this flexible remote PHY architecture, and by utilizing COTS servers and switches, the CableOS solution dramatically improves gigabit service scalability and delivery costs.

"Software is transforming the future of cable access networks, providing increased scalability, flexibility and cost savings to operators," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable access business, at Harmonic. "We're excited to collaborate with Buckeye Broadband on this world-class broadband access network. With the CableOS solution at the heart of its infrastructure, Buckeye Broadband is ready to achieve unprecedented DOCSIS bandwidth and boost cost efficiencies."

