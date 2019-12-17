Harmonic's CableOS Solution Powers Broadband Expansion for Westman Communications

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Dec. 17, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) announced that Westman Communications Group (Westman Communications), a leading communications provider in Canada, has expanded its broadband capacity using Harmonic's CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with Harmonic's Remote PHY (R-PHY) nodes. Overcoming the space, power and operational constraints of legacy hardware products, the CableOS solution enables Westman Communications to deliver DOCSIS 3.1 internet services to customers today and be ready for multi-gigabit broadband speeds in the future.

"We want to deliver enhanced next-generation services to our customers over the best network in the most cost-effective way possible," said Graham Johnston, chief technology officer at Westman Communications. "Harmonic's flexible software-based CMTS with simplified licensing and R-PHY support, along with their extensive DAA deployment expertise, enabled us to launch the CableOS solution in under two months, a considerable feat for such a significant technology transformation. We're now fully prepared to meet the consumer demand for increased broadband speeds."

Westman Communications provides services across 35 Manitoba communities. With this deployment, Westman Communications joins the fast-growing group of communications providers, realizing the advantages of virtualization with Harmonic's CableOS solution. The CableOS offering serves more than 1 million cable modems globally and has been awarded numerous patents for ground-breaking innovations that are now enabling more flexible and efficient broadband service delivery expansion.

"Cable networks and the services they provide are transforming to address new market opportunities," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, Cable Access Business Operations at Harmonic. "When you're making a mission-critical shift to next-generation technology, choosing a partner that is proficient and experienced is imperative. This is where Harmonic is leading the charge, with a highly skilled professional services team and the industry's first and only field-proven software-based CMTS and R-PHY system. Our CableOS solution offers the best TCO, enabling operators like Westman Communications Group to confidently deploy higher speed internet services quickly and efficiently."

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices.

