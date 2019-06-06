Harmonic Unleashes Superior QoE for OTT and Faster Broadband Speeds at Cable Tech Show 2019

To drive subscriber satisfaction and monetization, cable operators need outstanding video streaming quality, faster broadband speeds and reduced cost constraints. At Cable Tech Show 2019, Harmonic will demonstrate its industry-leading software-based virtualized cable access and video SaaS solutions, which are widely deployed by the largest operators and media companies across the world to unleash blazing broadband speeds and enable superior QoE.

"A significant rise in high-quality video streaming across Asia has fueled the need for faster broadband speeds," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC at Harmonic. "At Cable Tech Show, we'll demonstrate how virtualized cable access and video SaaS solutions are driving increased agility, scalability and flexibility, helping operators respond to industry challenges swiftly, launch new services quickly and open up monetization opportunities."

Unprecedented Flexibility with Virtualized Cable Access Solution

Harmonic will showcase next-generation capabilities for its field-proven CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution, the industry's first software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and end-to-end Remote PHY system, designed to support both centralized and distributed architectures. Harmonic's CableOS offering brings market-leading broadband access speeds to consumers and enterprises, while simultaneously overcoming space, power and other legacy hardware technology constraints.

Unify OTT and Broadcast Channel Origination and Delivery with Video SaaS

At Cable Tech Show 2019, Harmonic will demonstrate how its VOS®360 SaaS solution simultaneously supports unique workflows for OTT and next-gen TV delivery. The company will highlight innovative solutions including HD/UHD channel origination in the cloud, which leverages playout and graphic branding functionalities to maximize efficiency and monetization. Hosted in the public cloud, Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS unifies the entire media processing chain, allowing operators to launch video streaming services faster, be more agile and simplify operations.

Play Out Pristine UHD Content with New Virtualized Media Server

Harmonic will also highlight its new virtualized Spectrum™ X media server, featuring market-leading performance, channel-in-a-box functionality and software-based UHD playout. The virtualized Spectrum X server supports uncompressed video-over-IP, with SMPTE ST 2110 for SD to UHD. Offering flexible deployment options, the virtualized server can run on customer-provided hardware or appliances provided by Harmonic.

