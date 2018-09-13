Harmonic Unleashes Innovative New SaaS Features for Video Streaming and Broadcast Delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sept. 13, 2018 — At IBC2018, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) announced the launch of dynamic ad insertion (DAI) capabilities and will provide a sneak peek of disruptive disaster recovery scenarios enabled by its VOS360 Video software-as-a-service (SaaS) as part of the company’s continued commitment to SaaS innovation. With these advanced capabilities available in the cloud, VOS360 Video SaaS opens up new cost savings and monetization opportunities for content owners and video service providers.

“VOS360 Video SaaS is gaining tremendous momentum globally with new deployments for live and on-demand OTT channels,” said Tim Warren, senior vice president and chief technology officer, video business at Harmonic. “Beyond managing their end-to-end OTT workflow on the cloud, broadcasters, content owners and service providers can support an expanded range of business cases using SaaS, including dynamic ad insertion and disaster recovery. These new capabilities will help our customers get the most out of VOS360 Video SaaS to increase efficiencies and reduce capex.”

VOS360 Video SaaS now enables operators to deliver advanced targeted advertisements and replace content during blackouts, increasing monetization for OTT content and improving the end-user experience. Content is replaced during blackouts based on end-user location and device, leveraging SCTE-224. This new Harmonic technology has already been successfully deployed by a major broadcaster in the U.S. for the insertion of unique station data for OTT rights management, blackouts and local ad insertion.

In addition, Harmonic will preview how broadcasters, content owners and service providers can support disaster recovery scenarios with VOS360 Video SaaS by leveraging the public cloud. The SaaS approach is ideal for disaster recovery, because it combines the benefits of a resilient, elastic and secure cloud solution with a cost-effective, usage-based pricing model.

Harmonic is showcasing its latest innovations in OTT and next-gen TV delivery at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam at stand 1.B20.

