Harmonic Showcases OTT and Broadcast Service Delivery with Greater Velocity at CABSAT 2019

Service providers in the traditional broadcast and video streaming businesses are facing monumental challenges. As video streaming consumption continues to heat up and technology evolves, they need to be more agile, deliver superior video quality on every screen, maximize efficiencies, and find new ways to boost monetization. At CABSAT 2019, Harmonic will show how its software-based approach for media processing, playout and delivery enables service providers to be more nimble and launch revenue-generating multiscreen services faster via the cloud and on-premises environments.

"The Middle East video streaming market is expected to grow by 50 percent by 2020, according to global research firm IHS Markit. To capitalize on the growth opportunities in the region and successfully respond to the tectonic shifts that are happening, service providers need to embrace a more flexible approach to video delivery," said Ian Graham, senior vice president of international sales and video services at Harmonic. "At CABSAT, we will demonstrate how software and cloud solutions are leading the charge to better video quality and enabling service providers to scale up services quickly on a wide range of devices."

At CABSAT 2019, Harmonic will highlight the following:

Unify Broadcast and OTT Delivery with Cloud-Native, Software-based Media Processing

At CABSAT 2019, Harmonic will demonstrate new SaaS-based statistical multiplexing capabilities that enable service providers to statmux multiple UHD channels in a single pool or with HD MPEG-4 encoded channels for broadcast delivery. This bold approach allows for simultaneous support of next-generation OTT streaming and traditional complex broadcast statmux delivery systems.

Launch OTT Channels Faster Using Video SaaS for the Entire Workflow

Harmonic's VOS®360 SaaS media processing as a service makes it easier than ever to create and deliver revenue-generating, broadcast-quality OTT streaming services. With VOS360 SaaS, operators can deliver video directly to viewers on any screen in a matter of hours instead of months. Hosted in the public cloud and maintained and monitored by Harmonic, VOS360 SaaS unifies the entire media processing chain, from ingest through delivery to enable leaner, more agile and scalable operations.

Boost Efficiencies with Channel Origination in the Cloud

Harmonic will demonstrate new channel origination capabilities in the cloud for its VOS360 SaaS at CABSAT 2019. Leveraging playout and graphic branding functionality, VOS360 SaaS opens up new levels of efficiency and monetization, including brand reinforcement, pop-up channels, rapid service deployment and expansion, and graphic avails.

Increase Resilience with Disaster Recovery as a Service

At CABSAT 2019, Harmonic will showcase its new Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution that provides the flexibility to support any use case — playout, OTT or broadcast-related (e.g., IPTV, cable, DTH, DTT). Harmonic's DRaaS solution mixes the benefits of a resilient, elastic, secure offering with a usage-based pricing model, making it ideal for live sports streaming. Leveraging the public cloud, the new solution can scale seamlessly to match the evolution of channel lineups.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

