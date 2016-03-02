Harmonic to Showcase Ultra HD, HEVC and Efficient Playout Technologies at CABSAT 2016

HONG KONG/SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 2, 2016 -- At CABSAT 2016, stand ZA2-42, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will demonstrate the latest innovations in video production and delivery for cable and satellite operators. Using Harmonic's new Electra(TM) X advanced media processor family and Spectrum(TM) X next-generation media server system for broadcast and multiscreen delivery of SD, HD and Ultra HD (UHD)/4K content, operators can increase operational efficiencies and cost savings while providing the highest level of video quality on every screen.

"The Middle Eastern and African pay-TV markets are poised for significant growth in 2016 and beyond. In order to take advantage of the opportunities for increased revenue in these territories, cable and satellite operators need efficient solutions for producing and delivering broadcast and OTT multiscreen services," said Peter Alexander, chief marketing officer at Harmonic. "At CABSAT 2016, we will demonstrate how operators can distribute superior video offerings, up to UHD and 4K resolution, on TVs, PCs, smartphones and tablets at a fraction of the cost of traditional delivery methods, leveraging the latest innovations from Harmonic."

A key highlight at CABSAT 2016 will be Harmonic's Electra X fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of SD, HD and UHD/4K content. As the world's first encoder to support graphics, branding and playout functionalities, as well as industry-leading video quality and full-frame UHD/4K live encoding, Electra X revolutionizes video delivery. Electra X offers content and service providers market-leading video quality, unparalleled function integration and increased operational flexibility in a cost-effective appliance.

The family includes the 1-RU Electra X2, ideal for all SD and HD media processing applications, and the 2-RU Electra X3, designed specifically for UHD encoding. At the heart of both units is the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), an advanced encoding technology that powers Electra X to deliver superior video quality at minimum bandwidth.

Harmonic's Spectrum X next-generation media server system will also be demonstrated at CABSAT 2016. Spectrum X elevates the industry's most trusted server platform to new levels of flexibility, efficiency and reliability. Designed for production and playout applications, Spectrum X eases the transition to IP broadcast workflows by integrating SDI and IP I/O in the same chassis. The software-based system combines file, baseband and transport stream ingest with comprehensive integrated channel playout capabilities, including graphics and branding, DVE, master control switching and audio mixing.

Supporting a broad range of SD and HD formats, and software-upgradable to Ultra HD, the Spectrum X system can operate as a true channel-in-a-box solution, as an integrated channel playout server or as a conventional I/O server connected to Spectrum shared storage infrastructure or internal storage.

