Harmonic Releases Documentary on Making of NASA TV UHD, North America's First Consumer UHD Channel

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 3, 2016 -- Harmonic now has a documentary short available that examines the making of NASA's first ultra-high-definition (UHD) TV channel. The video is available on the Harmonic channel: www.harmonicinc.com/resources/videos/nasa-uhd.

NASA TV UHD, the first noncommercial consumer UHD channel in North America, showcases the breathtaking beauty and grandeur of space using high-resolution images and video generated on the International Space Station and other current NASA missions, as well as remastered footage from historical missions. The Harmonic documentary discusses the technical challenges NASA and Harmonic overcame -- within a matter of months -- to put NASA TV UHD up on one satellite link along with NASA's existing SD and HD channels.

"Our signal is up on the bird, and so that's exciting -- to be blazing a new trail and leveraging the very latest state-of-the-art technology in television and video," said Peter Alexander, chief marketing officer at Harmonic.

