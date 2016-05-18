BroadcastAsia2016

May 31--June 3

Harmonic Product Preview

Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks are now one, and the combined company is innovating like never before. At BroadcastAsia, Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions that bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery while providing superior video quality on every screen.

Visitors can stop by to see how the combined company is transforming the future of video production and delivery with cloud, Ultra HD (UHD) and HEVC technologies.

Harmonic Products at BroadcastAsia2016

Cloud-Based Video Preparation and Delivery

Harmonic will showcase two new VOS(TM) offerings powered by the cloud -- VOS Cloud and VOS 360. An extension of Harmonic s award-winning VOS software-based media-processing platform, VOS Cloud is a media-processing platform that enables content and service providers to manage the video production and delivery workflow for broadcast and OTT applications via standard IT hardware over public or private cloud infrastructure. Harmonic s VOS 360 professional cloud media-processing service (www.vos360.tv) provides operators with a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that is hosted in the public cloud and maintained and monitored by Harmonic, enabling customers to launch revenue-generating, broadcast-quality OTT services in a matter of minutes instead of months.

UHD HDR Demonstration

The company will showcase HDR in action using its industry-leading ViBE® 4K real-time encoder. As part of the demo, the company will use stunning footage from the NASA TV UHD channel, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of space in high-resolution images and video created using an end-to-end UHD delivery system from Harmonic.

FUZE-1 Playout System

Harmonic s FUZE-1 Playout System is a unique, versatile and cost-effective solution that takes the channel-in-a-box concept to the next level. Focusing on channel origination and manipulation, FUZE-1 offers a rich set of features for playout applications such as linear TV channel playout, ad insertion, branding, mosaic channel playout, time-shifting, disaster recovery, censorship and EAS insertion. FUZE-1 combines advanced graphics, sophisticated built-in automation and an integrated asset manager with premium software transcoding capabilities.

High-Performance Media Storage

The new Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 scale-out shared storage solution is optimized for diverse media workflows and offers twice the performance of the MediaGrid 3000 system, as well as a 50 percent increase in storage capacity.

BroadcastAsia Conferences

In addition to the demonstrations, Thierry Fautier, vice president of video strategy at Harmonic, will speak at "The Road to Adaptive Streaming Multicast" session on Tuesday, May 31, and at "The Challenges of UHD Formats and Standardization" session on Wednesday, June 1.

Company Quote:

"With Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks now one company, BroadcastAsia will give us a valuable opportunity to demonstrate our unified vision for efficient video delivery. We will showcase exciting new product releases and give attendees a look at the cost, quality and performance benefits that come with end-to-end contribution and distribution solutions. The joint innovation of Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks lets our customers create, deliver and monetize superior-quality video on any screen with extraordinary agility and cost efficiency."

-- Tony Berthaud, Harmonic Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

