Harmonic Powers WRAL-TV's ATSC 3.0 Experimental TV Station

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 29, 2016 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that WRAL-TV, Capitol Broadcasting Company's NBC affiliate in Raleigh-Durham, is testing the next-generation ATSC 3.0 broadcast television standard in 4K/UHD and HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) using Harmonic broadcast encoders powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM). WRAL-TV kicked off its new ATSC 3.0 TV station by airing the live noon newscast while broadcasting a 4K UHD documentary, "Take Me Out to the Bulls Game," leveraging the ATSC 3.0 standard in its current form.

"Once ATSC 3.0 is approved and commercial TV stations begin the migration process, they'll be able to deliver better pictures with 4K UHD and 1080p resolution along with HDR and WCG," said Pete Sockett, director of engineering and operations at WRAL-TV. "An important part of this testing process is ensuring the integrity of those images with the best possible fidelity for our viewers, and Harmonic's HEVC encoders have proven to fulfill that need."

Expected to be completed later this year, ATSC 3.0 is a new suite of digital television standards that leverage advanced modulation technology, IP delivery as the transport mechanism and HEVC compression to provide the most robust television service possible. Using the next-generation television system, broadcasters will be able to deliver a range of offerings including interactive services and enhanced video and audio capabilities to increase viewer satisfaction and quickly monetize content.

"As TV display size and fidelity increase, the video complexity increases. In the ATSC 3.0 environment, the use of advanced compression techniques will be critical for stations to continue delivering quality products while maximizing bandwidth efficiency and ensuring a superior television viewing experience," said Doug Triblehorn, regional vice president for North American Broadcast at Harmonic. "Our broadcast encoders make picture quality a priority objective, delivering pristine UHD for a more immersive experience with higher resolution and HDR processing for better contrast. We're proud to partner with WRAL on this trial, which will set the benchmark for ATSC 3.0 deployments in the North American broadcast market."

About Capitol Broadcasting

Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc. is a diversified communications company which owns and/or operates WRAL-TV, WRAL Digital, WRAZ-TV, WRAZ Digital, WRAL-FM,WRAL-HD2, WCMC-FM, WCMC-HD1,WDNC-AM, WCMC-HD2, WCMC-HD3,WCLY-AM, WCMC-HD4, Microspace, CBC New Media Group and Wolfpack Sports Properties (a joint venture with Learfield Sports) in Raleigh, NC; WILM-TV and Sunrise Broadcasting in Wilmington, NC; The Durham Bulls Baseball Club in Durham, NC; and real estate interests including the American Tobacco Project and Diamond View office buildings in Durham, NC.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

