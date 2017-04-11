Harmonic Powers Globosat's Groundbreaking IP Broadcast Workflow

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 6, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Globosat, Latin America's largest content and program creator, is using Harmonic's Spectrum(TM) X advanced media server system and Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system to establish a groundbreaking hybrid IP infrastructure. Pioneered for broadcast of a 24-hour Ultra HD channel during the Summer Games in Rio, Globosat expanded the use of Harmonic technology for playout and offline content management in the IP domain, maximizing the efficiency of its production operations for a variety of programming.



"We have developed a successful partnership with Harmonic over the years, and the company's roadmap fits perfectly with our growth plans," said Lourenço Carvano, senior director of technology and engineering at Globosat. "Support, product reliability and commitment to innovation combine to set Harmonic apart from the competition, and we look forward to leveraging the company's technology to set the regional standard for all-IP facilities."



Designed for production and playout applications, the Spectrum X media server system eases the transition to IP broadcast workflows by integrating SDI and IP I/O -- with SMPTE 2022-6 support -- in the same chassis. This ability to bridge baseband and compressed interfaces is critical today, as most broadcasters are making an incremental shift away from existing SDI infrastructure toward all-IP infrastructures.



"Globosat has always innovated, and the company's plans to rely on IP infrastructure are pioneering," said Harmonic's Alvaro Martin, vice president of sales in Latin America. "With this project, Globosat was one of the first to deploy an all-IP infrastructure for broadcast production of high-profile sporting events, such as the Summer Games in Rio."



Harmonic will showcase its latest innovations for broadcast and OTT video delivery -- including the Spectrum X media server -- at the 2017 NAB Show, booth SU1210. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



About Globosat

Globosat (www.globosat.com.br) is a leader in the Brazilian Pay TV market, offering information, journalism, culture, education, entertainment, sports and the best of the Brazilian and world cinematographic and audiovisual production.



Globosat channels reach about 54 million viewers throughout the whole national territory, distributed in more than 17 million subscriber residences (1). More than 18 million viewers watch the Globosat channels daily (2).



The portfolio includes 33 channels, namely: 22 with transmission in HD (high definition) as well as 8 in PPV (pay-per-view), 1 international for soccer fans who live abroad, in addition to 8 services with content on demand for their viewers to watch their favorite programs on computers, tablets and smartphones.



The company also offers Globosat Play (www.globosatplay.com.br), an exclusive TV Everywhere service that allows its subscribers' access to the best TV channels that can be viewed anywhere. Thousands of series, movies, shows and varied programs are available 24 hours a day through computers, tablets, smartphones, video game systems and smart TVs.



www.globosat.com.br



Source 1: PTS canais n° 224 Jun e Jul/15/ Projection: average of 3,1 people/residence PNAD2012

Source 2: IBOPE/MW - Total of the day - pay TV subscribers - 15 Markets - Consolidated/2015 - Reach (Rch%)

*Base Projection: average of 3,1 people/residence PNAD2012 - average basis ANATEL - Jan-Dec/2015 = 60.615.304



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



Photo Links:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-SpectrumX.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic Spectrum(TM) X Advanced Media Server System



Photo Links:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-MediaGrid.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic MediaGrid Shared Storage



