Harmonic Meets the Demand for Superior-Quality OTT and Broadcast Experiences with SaaS and UHD at METexpo 2019

Whether they are watching OTT or next-gen TV services, today's consumers expect a high quality of experience (QoE) across all screens. To meet the demand for superior-quality video, broadcasters and video service providers need flexible, efficient and cost-effective delivery solutions. At Media + Entertainment Tech Expo 2019 (METexpo 2019), Harmonic will demonstrate its unique approach to delivering high-quality video, up to UHD, while bringing agility to the broadcast and multiscreen video chain. Featuring the latest advancements in AI, Harmonic's unified video delivery solutions support all deployment scenarios, including SaaS, cloud, software and appliance environments.

"Consumer demand for more live and on-demand video content, on a diverse number of screens, with better resolution is growing," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC at Harmonic. "At METexpo 2019, we'll showcase how our SaaS solutions are helping to enhance QoE for video streaming and broadcast services, reducing video distribution costs and at the same time bringing simplicity and efficiency to media processing and video delivery workflows."

Launch OTT Channels Faster Using Video SaaS

Hosted in the public cloud, Harmonic's VOS®360 SaaS unifies the entire media processing chain, allowing operators to launch video streaming services faster, be more agile and simplify their operations. By supporting a wide range of business models, VOS360 SaaS enables operators to create and deliver revenue-generating broadcast-quality OTT streaming services.

Deliver Pristine UHD Services with an End-to-End Solution

Delivering UHD video has never been simpler thanks to Harmonic's end-to-end UHD workflow solution, which supports a wide range of applications, including channel origination, live streaming and on-demand. Harmonic's UHD solution delivers pristine video quality at low bitrates and can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud as part of Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS.

Boost Video Quality, Optimize Bandwidth with AI-Based Video Compression

At METexpo 2019, Harmonic will demonstrate several innovations for AI-based video compression including Encoding Style, Dynamic Resolution Encoding, and Dynamic Frame-rate Encoding. The three techniques combined optimize bandwidth consumption, QoE and encoding density for OTT and broadcast delivery.

Harmonic Brings Thought Leadership on OTT QoE, UHD HDR and Cloud Technologies to METexpo

Thierry Fautier, vice president of video strategy at Harmonic and president of the Ultra HD Forum, will present three sessions at the METexpo Conference:

• "Delivering Broadcast-Quality QoE for OTT Services," July 18 at 9 a.m.

• "Key Success Factors for Live UHD HDR Service Delivery," July 18 at 5 p.m.

• "Cloud Technology Drives Superior Video Encoding," July 19 at 12:30 p.m.

