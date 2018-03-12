Harmonic Innovations at CCBN2018 Improve Video Delivery Efficiency, Broadband Speeds and Time to Market for OTT Services

Asia-Pacific OTT video revenues will reach $24.41 billion in 2022; with China commanding half of that, according to the latest research from Digital TV Research. At China Content Broadcasting Network (CCBN) 2018, Harmonic will showcase how pay-TV operators in the region can capitalize on growing revenue opportunities, delivering low-latency video quality on every screen and high-speed broadband services up to 1 Gbps and beyond.



"Given the fast-changing nature of the OTT environment, having an agile approach to video delivery is the cornerstone of success," said Tony Berthaud, vice president, sales APAC at Harmonic. "At CCBN, Harmonic will showcase how video content and service providers can gain a leg up on the competition across all facets of their business — from OTT to broadband. With Harmonic's software encoding, cloud media processing and virtualized CCAP solutions, operators can launch services faster, achieve amazing levels of bandwidth and CDN cost savings, gain better video quality and realize groundbreaking broadband speeds."





Deliver Faster Broadband Services, Reduce Costs With Virtualized CCAP Solution

Harmonic's CableOS™ virtualized CCAP solution will be a key highlight at CCBN2018. CableOS is the industry's only software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and the first end-to-end Remote PHY system, supporting centralized and distributed architectures. Powering the world's first virtualized cable access network, CableOS brings faster internet speeds to consumers while simultaneously reducing the space, power and other cost constraints that typically impede growth for operators.







Launch OTT Services Fast With Superior QoE

At CCBN2018, Harmonic will demonstrate its groundbreaking VOS™ media processing family, which helps video content and service providers succeed in today's evolving OTT market by leveraging the latest advancements in software and cloud technology. Harmonic will showcase the new comprehensive VOS SW Cluster application that embeds market-leading media processing capabilities, including ingest, playout, compression, encryption, packaging and origin, with support for cloud and bare metal compute environments, and VOS 360 media processing SaaS, which is hosted, maintained and monitored by Harmonic, enabling operators to quickly launch IPTV and OTT services.



Video quality today must be flawless, whether it's traditional broadcast or OTT services. Harmonic's new EyeQ™ content-aware encoding solution reduces the bandwidth for OTT delivery by up to 50 percent and decreases CDN costs, enabling operators to provide a superior quality of experience. Harmonic will also demonstrate a live end-to-end low latency workflow for distribution over CDNs utilizing the next-generation Common Media Application Format (CMAF) standard.



http://www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOSSWCluster.jpg



http://www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-EyeQ.jpg





Simplify Delivery of UHD-HDR Video With an All-in-One Solution

Harmonic offers one of the only end-to-end UHD-HDR workflow solutions, with support for channel origination, live streaming and on-demand applications. Covering every step of the workflow, from UHD ingest and playout via Harmonic's Spectrum™ X media server and MediaGrid shared storage, contribution via the ViBE® CP9000 encoder and RD9000 decoder, and delivery with the Electra™ X encoder, Harmonic makes UHD-HDR service delivery as efficient as possible.





Company Overview:



Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/180312Harmonic.docx



Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOSSWCluster.jpg

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOSSWCluster.jpg

Harmonic VOS™ Software Cluster Cloud-Based Media Processing Software



Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-EyeQ.jpg

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-EyeQ.jpg

Harmonic EyeQ™ Content-Aware Encoding Solution