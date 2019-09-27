Harmonic Extends Cable Access Leadership at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sept. 24, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it will demonstrate significant new advances to its industry-leading cloud-native cable access solution at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2019. Deployed by a growing number of leading cable operators worldwide, Harmonic's CableOS™ solution is enabling the industry's transition to 10G through transformational technology, architecture and service innovations.

"Cloud-native software is turning the tide on cable access, enabling unprecedented broadband speeds, network scalability and operational efficiencies," said Asaf Matatyaou, vice president, solutions and product management, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, we will demonstrate how Harmonic is extending our industry leadership through powerful new cloud-native solutions and services, and through a growing number of groundbreaking deployments with industry leaders. With our CableOS solution, operators are cost-effectively delivering multi-gigabit internet speeds today, while also positioning themselves for the 10G future."

Deliver Better Broadband and Realize Operational Savings with CableOS

Harmonic will showcase its field-proven CableOS cable access solution, the industry's first cloud-native Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and end-to-end Remote PHY system. The CableOS offering enables better broadband services and greater operating efficiencies through simultaneous support for traditional, centralized and new distributed architectures on a single-core server, as well as support for both DOCSIS 3.1 today and coming DOCSIS standard advancements.

Highlighting the service innovation velocity possible through CableOS's cloud-native technology, Harmonic will demonstrate its revolutionary low-latency feature that dramatically improves quality of experience for gamers. In addition, leveraging the rich data analytics available in the CableOS offering, the company will unveil a groundbreaking new AI-driven 24/7 network diagnostic and capacity management service for cable operators.

Launch Streaming IP Video Services Faster

At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Harmonic will also showcase its acclaimed VOS® solution that enables operators to launch new IP video services faster, be more agile and simplify operations — essential for business success in the increasingly competitive pay-TV market. The VOS offering integrates and collapses the digital video delivery chain, including time shift and nDVR, enabling cable operators to easily create, deliver and monetize pristine-quality streaming HD and 4K resolution TV.

Boost Video Quality-of-Experience with Content-Aware Encoding

Harmonic will also showcase its award-winning EyeQ™ content-aware encoding (CAE) at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo. EyeQ CAE enables operators to launch streaming TV with up to 50% less bandwidth consumption on their core and access delivery networks and up to 50% less nDVR storage requirements.

Thought Leadership on Next-Generation Cable Access

Asaf Matatyaou, vice president, solutions and product management, Cable Access Business at Harmonic, is a speaker at the session "Mission 10G: Implementing Forward-Looking Capabilities in Your Network." The SCTE Cable-Tec Expo preconference session will take place on Monday, Sept. 30, at 7 a.m. at the Hilton in Grand Ballroom C&D.

Matatyaou will also present a paper on "Practical Lessons of a DAA Deployment with Virtualized CMTS" during the session "Virtualizing the CMTS: Progress and Current Events" taking place on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 8 a.m. in room 225-227.

