Harmonic Expands VOS Offerings, Driving Momentum Toward Cloud-Native Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 1, 2016 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that it has broadened its VOS(TM) software-based media processing portfolio based on the successful integration of several Thomson Video Networks' technologies. Featuring the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), VOS software unifies the media processing chain, from ingest to playout, graphics, branding, compression, packaging and delivery, for broadcast and multiscreen applications. VOS media processing enables pay-TV operators and broadcasters to simplify workflows, maximize flexibility and gain unprecedented operational efficiency while delivering pristine video quality on every screen.

"The PURE Compression Engine has seen a compound quarterly growth rate of 49 percent over the past six quarters, culminating in over 75 percent of the encoder channels we shipped in the second quarter this year," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president of Video Products at Harmonic. "Clearly, pay-TV operators trust our software-based media processing and cloud-native solutions to drive agile video infrastructure, and this remarkable increase in shipment volume is proof that Harmonic is driving the industry's transition."

The newest members of the VOS family -- the Electra(TM) VS broadcast and multiscreen encoder (formerly Thomson Video Networks ViBE VS7000), Electra XT Xtream(TM) high-density transcoder (formerly Thomson ViBE XT1000) and Spectrum(TM) XE playout system (formerly Thomson FUZE-1) -- are all powered by VOS Flex, the underlying technology for Harmonic virtualized and appliance-based "X" systems. Adding the software-based Thomson products to the VOS Flex ecosystem results in the industry's broadest portfolio of multi-platform, codec-agnostic products, all designed to simplify workflows, reduce CAPEX and OPEX, and accelerate the launch of new revenue-generating services.

All VOS offerings feature the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine, a software-based encoding and transcoding technology that delivers industry-leading video quality at low bitrates. PURE Compression provides support for a wide range of formats, codecs and encoding schemes to enable broadcast-quality video for all OTT services. MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC codecs are offered, as are SD, HD and Ultra HD content formats -- including constant, variable and adaptive bitrate streaming.

Harmonic will highlight its VOS offerings, including the new cloud-native VOS Cloud media processing solution and VOS 360 media processing service (www.vos360.tv), at IBC2016 stand 1.B20, taking place Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

