Harmonic Exhibitor Preview -- KOBA 2015

Harmonic provides complete solutions for delivering high-quality live, linear playout and VOD SD, HD and Ultra HD/4K content in the most cost-effective and scalable manner possible. At KOBA 2015, Harmonic will demonstrate these solutions along with other new product offerings.

Harmonic Products at KOBA 2015

NEW Electra(TM) X Advanced Media Processor Family

At KOBA 2015, Harmonic will showcase its new, fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of SD, HD and Ultra HD/4K content. As the world's first encoder family to support graphics, branding and playout functionalities, as well as industry-leading video quality and full-frame UHD/4K live encoding, Electra(TM) X revolutionizes video delivery.

Featuring real-time encoding of SD, HD and UHD/4K media; integrated high-quality branding and graphics; and reliable transport stream playout, Electra X offers content and service providers market-leading video quality, unparalleled function integration and increased operational flexibility in a cost-effective appliance.

The family includes the 1-RU Electra X2, ideal for all SD and HD media processing applications, and the 2-RU Electra X3, designed specifically for UHD/4K encoding supporting formats up to 2160p60 (HEVC Main 10). Powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), the Electra X boosts video compression efficiency across an extensive range of formats and codecs -- including MPEG-2, AVC and HEVC codecs -- over CBR, VBR and ABR encoding schemes to support a broad array of devices, from handhelds to UHD/4K TV.

Spectrum(TM) X Next-Generation Media Server System

At KOBA 2015, the Spectrum(TM) X next-generation media server system makes its Asian debut. Spectrum X elevates the industry's most trusted server platform to new levels of flexibility, efficiency and reliability. Designed for production and playout applications, the Spectrum X media server system eases the transition to IP broadcast workflows by integrating SDI and IP I/O on the same chassis. The software-based system leverages Harmonic's VOS(TM) technologies and combines file, baseband and transport stream ingest with comprehensive integrated channel playout capabilities, including graphics and branding, DVE, master control switching and audio mixing.

Supporting a broad range of SD and HD formats, and upgradable to Ultra HD, the Spectrum X system can operate as a true channel in a box, as an integrated channel playout server or as a conventional I/O server connected to Spectrum shared storage infrastructure or internal storage.

The Spectrum X server is an easy-to-deploy, 1-RU ingest and playout system for up to four channels that fits seamlessly into any existing broadcast infrastructure, and can be operated as an SDI server within a conventional SDI infrastructure, an IP-based system or a hybrid of the two.

Polaris(TM) Playout Management Suite

Polaris(TM) is a new suite of playout management tools integrated with Harmonic's market-leading Spectrum(TM) media server family. Designed to address the full range of playout applications for broadcasters, the Polaris suite represents the company's first offering in the emerging media orchestration category, which is important as workflows consolidate and simplify, and video delivery becomes virtualized.

The suite includes Polaris Advance integrated channel playout automation system, Polaris Live manual device control application and Polaris Play channel-in-a-box automation software. The combination of Polaris Play with Polaris Live enables the Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system to fulfill both production and master control requirements for many live-to-air workflows. The resulting hybrid environment offers powerful and highly efficient integrated master control room (iMCR) capabilities, allowing users to switch between scheduled playout and manual playout of live events based on the schedule or on an ad hoc basis.

"We look forward to showcasing our next-generation broadcast technologies at KOBA 2015. Asian broadcasters and service providers will discover how they can produce, deliver and monetize video content efficiently and cost-effectively."

-- Dario Choi, Harmonic Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

