Harmonic Enables Magyar Telekom to Maximize Bandwidth Savings and Add New HD Channels to IPTV Service

SAN JOSE, Calif. — June 13, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that Magyar Telekom, a leading telecommunications operator in Hungary, has successfully deployed Harmonic’s EyeQ™ content-aware encoding solution for its IPTV service. With the EyeQ solution, the operator is able to deliver additional HD channels and realize a 30 percent bandwidth saving on the aggregated constant bit rate (CBR) core network, without investing in additional network infrastructure. Harmonic’s reseller Yazoo ensured a smooth deployment at every stage of the project.

“When looking for a bandwidth optimization solution for our DOCSIS and ADSL IPTV platforms, the key requirements were high video quality, outstanding reliability and standards compliancy,” said Ferenc Szűcs, TV network senior advisor at Magyar Telekom. “Harmonic’s EyeQ solution not only meets all our requirements today but is also an investment into the future since it can be extended to other delivery platforms and cost-effectively deployed anywhere aggregated video bandwidth is limited by network capacity.”

The EyeQ encoded stream is fully H.264 compliant, so there are no changes to today’s ecosystem, whether it’s based on SaaS, appliances, virtual machines or native-cloud infrastructure. By reducing the bit rate required for high-quality video delivery, the EyeQ solution delivers substantial opex and capex savings to the operator. Magyar Telekom also employed advanced statistical multiplexing technology from Harmonic, which aggregates the variable bit rate (VBR) encoded channels into a CBR core network to optimize its bandwidth.

“HD video is in high demand, and with the Harmonic EyeQ solution, Magyar Telekom is able to satisfy the consumer requirement for a high-quality viewing experience in a capex-friendly way,” said Ian Graham, senior vice president of sales, EMEA and LATAM, at Harmonic. “The operator’s ability to deliver more HD services significantly improves their position within the marketplace, maximizing revenue.”

