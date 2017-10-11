Harmonic Drives Migration to Virtualized CCAP and Game-Changing OTT Delivery at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Oct. 11, 2017 — At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo® 2017, Oct. 17-20 in Denver, Colorado, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and cable edge virtualization, will demonstrate how its virtualized CCAP and over-the-top (OTT) solutions are driving next-generation gigabit broadband services and OTT deployments. With Harmonic solutions, operators can launch revenue-generating services faster, save CAPEX and OPEX, and deliver differentiated high-quality OTT video offerings.



"The cable industry is responding to significant changes in consumer expectations. As consumer demand for OTT streaming, video on demand, time-shift TV and cloud DVR accelerates, operators are looking to dramatically increase broadband capacity and flexibly deliver these new video services while minimizing operational complexity and cost," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable edge business, at Harmonic. "At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Harmonic will show how it is rising to meet these challenges with cable edge solutions that virtualize CCAP environments, enabling a new generation of compelling video services to be delivered via IP infrastructure."



CableOS™ Virtualized CCAP Solution Now Deployed and Gaining Market Momentum

Harmonic's CableOS virtualized CCAP solution is the industry's only software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and the first end-to-end Remote PHY system, delivering unparalleled scalability, agility and cost savings. Announced a year ago, CableOS is now deployed with leading operators in the U.S. and internationally. Supporting centralized and distributed architectures, the CableOS solution resolves space and power constraints in the headend and hub, eliminates dependence on hardware upgrade cycles and reduces TCO.



Turnkey, Managed Service for Skinny TV Bundles Becomes Easy to Launch

Harmonic is offering a completely new, end-to-end turnkey service that makes it easy for tier 2 and 3 cable and telco operators to launch their own OTT multiscreen service. The hosted and managed white-label TV service will be branded for every customer, and supports retail platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, as well as iOS and Android devices. Live TV, time-shift, VOD and nPVR capabilities are available and delivered in pristine video quality, powered by Harmonic's VOS 360 cloud service, ensuring a unified user experience on any device. Cable and telco operators can now rapidly and cost-effectively launch skinny bundles, or a full lineup, over their broadband network.



OTT QoE Reaches New Heights

OTT quality of experience (QoE) is reaching new heights thanks to Harmonic innovations. Utilizing one-of-a-kind analytics technology, Harmonic's EyeQ™ content-aware video compression solution reduces bandwidth up to 50 percent while maintaining superior video quality, making it a game-changer for OTT delivery. Harmonic's OTT solution helps operators in the cable market distinguish themselves from the competition with lower latency, reduced buffering and better QoE, all critical today for video services delivered in the home via WiFi and outside the home on secondary devices such as smartphones. This is achieved by leveraging Harmonic's cloud, Docker or appliance-based solutions.



In addition to the demonstrations at the Harmonic booth, Asaf Matatyaou, vice president, solutions and product management, cable edge business, at Harmonic, will give a presentation at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2017 on "Real-World Deployment of a Virtual Cable Hub" during the "The Journey From vCCAP to vHUB" workshop on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. Matatyaou will also present at the pre-conference Remote PHY session on Oct. 17 starting at 7:30 a.m.



Harmonic will demonstrate its technology innovations at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2017, booth 1877, Oct. 17-20 in Denver, Colorado. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



