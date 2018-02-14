Harmonic Deploys World's First Virtualized Cable Access Network for Leading Cable Operator Com Hem

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Feb. 14, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and cable access virtualization, today announced that Com Hem, Sweden's leading provider of television, internet and fixed-telephony services, is using Harmonic's CableOS™ virtualized CCAP solution to deliver the Nordic region's fastest broadband speeds. The industry's only software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS), CableOS enables flexible delivery of groundbreaking high-speed broadband services while at the same time lowering space requirements and operating costs. Com Hem is deploying CableOS across its network, delivering high-speed broadband services to a rapidly growing number of connected devices.



"We worked closely with Harmonic on this project and are proud to have a platform that gives us the flexibility to continue development into the future," said Thomas Helbo, CTO at Com Hem.



By deploying Harmonic's CableOS across its network, Com Hem will be able to meet current demand for high-speed services and be positioned to meet increasing speed and service demands in the coming years. Indicative of the unique flexibility and expansion potential of the software-based architecture, CableOS is also the technology platform powering Com Hem's recently announced symmetrical 1.2 Gbit/s service test being conducted in Stockholm.



"The cable industry is facing the challenge and opportunity of delivering increasingly higher broadband speeds, and therefore requires a cost-effective and sustainable approach for continued business growth," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, Cable Edge Business, at Harmonic. "We've partnered with Com Hem to show operators around the world that their internet speeds can be significantly increased while simultaneously reducing the space, power and cost constraints that have historically impeded growth. Being a software-based solution, CableOS is incredibly scalable and flexible, allowing Com Hem to flexibly add new features and extra capacity, without expensive hardware."



