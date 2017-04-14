Harmonic Demonstrates Cutting-Edge End-to-End Playout and Distribution Workflow on IT Infrastructure at the 2017 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 13, 2017 -- At the 2017 NAB Show, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will host and participate in a unique Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) interoperability demo at the company's booth, SU1210, with other technology innovators, including Arista, Embrionix, LAWO, Tektronix and Vizrt. Harmonic and its partners will demonstrate unique uncompressed IP interoperability for a complete playout chain. The workflow will feature live source inputs, complex graphics workflow, network time sync, low-latency monitoring, playout with full CIAB workflow and automation control with traffic integration, and broadcast encoding delivering emission-ready transport streams for terrestrial, satellite, cable and OTT delivery.



"Being able to scale and adapt in a rapidly changing environment, along with having the flexibility for configuration and management, is absolutely critical today," said Andy Warman, director, production and playout strategy and market development, at Harmonic, AIMS board member and chair of the AIMS marketing working group. "At NAB, we will demonstrate a leading-edge end-to-end playout and distribution workflow on IT network infrastructure. Working in the IP realm, broadcasters can provision network resources, tweak their workflow, add new channels and support higher resolutions without the need to roll out proprietary interfaces or infrastructure."



AIMS promotes a comprehensive set of standards for migrating from SDI to all-IP workflows. The demonstration at the 2017 NAB Show by Harmonic and its ecosystem partners will illustrate how interoperable IP interconnectivity can deliver reliable, flexible real-world workflows. The workflow includes an Arista Networks switch and EOS operating system, a Tektronix PRISM hybrid IP/SDI media analysis platform and a SPG8000A precision multiformat master sync and PTP grandmaster clock generator, a LAWO V__link4 video over IP solution for signal transport and processing, Embrionix SDI-to-IP small form-factor pluggable (SFP) modules, a Vizrt Viz Trio CG system, and Spectrum(TM) X media server and Electra(TM) X2 media processor from Harmonic.



All of the technologies in the demo meet SMPTE ST 2022-6 (transport of SDI over IP) and SMPTE ST 2059 (PTP-based timing) specifications, and possess the capability to adapt to future standards, such as SMPTE ST 2110, to enable next-generation production and playout workflows.



Harmonic's Spectrum X and Electra X2 include both SDI and IP I/O on the same chassis, easing the migration to IP workflows. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



