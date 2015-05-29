Harmonic at BroadcastAsia

Visit Harmonic at BroadcastAsia2015, June 2-5, at Stand 5C3-01

Harmonic Exhibitor Preview -- BroadcastAsia2015

Harmonic will showcase an array of market-leading products that enable efficient and cost-effective delivery of high-quality video experiences. The company's Spectrum(TM) X next-generation media server system will make its Asian debut at the show, and Harmonic also will feature the latest release in the innovative Electra(TM) family of encoders. With its ProView(TM) 8100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD) and Ellipse(R) 3200 contribution encoder, Harmonic will demonstrate an end-to-end contribution and distribution solution optimized for live events and news coverage. The rich functionality and robust format support of these solutions combines with exceptional video quality to facilitate streamlined provision of distinctive and highly competitive video services.

Harmonic Products at BroadcastAsia2015

NEW Electra(TM) X Advanced Media Processor Family

At BroadcastAsia2015, Harmonic will showcase its new fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of SD, HD and Ultra HD/4K content. As the world's first encoder family to support graphics, branding and playout functionalities, as well as industry-leading video quality and full-frame UHD/4K live encoding, Electra(TM) X revolutionizes video delivery.

Featuring real-time encoding of SD, HD and UHD/4K media; integrated high-quality branding and graphics; and reliable transport stream playout, Electra X offers content and service providers market-leading video quality, unparalleled function integration and increased operational flexibility in a cost-effective appliance.

The family includes the 1-RU Electra X2, ideal for all SD and HD media processing applications, and the 2-RU Electra X3, designed specifically for UHD/4K encoding supporting formats up to 2160p60 (HEVC Main 10). Powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), the Electra X boosts video compression efficiency across an extensive range of formats and codecs -- including MPEG-2, AVC and HEVC codecs -- over CBR, VBR and ABR encoding schemes to support a broad array of devices, from handhelds to UHD/4K TVs.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-ElectraX2.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic Electra(TM) X2 Advanced Media Processor

Spectrum(TM) X Next-Generation Media Server System

At BroadcastAsia2015, the Spectrum(TM) X next-generation media server system makes its Asian debut. Spectrum X elevates the industry's most trusted server platform to new levels of flexibility, efficiency and reliability. Designed for production and playout applications, the Spectrum X media server system eases the transition to IP broadcast workflows by integrating SDI and IP I/O on the same chassis. The software-based system leverages Harmonic's VOS(TM) technologies and combines file, baseband and transport stream ingest with comprehensive integrated channel playout capabilities, including graphics and branding, DVE, master control switching and audio mixing.

Supporting a broad range of SD and HD formats, and upgradable to Ultra HD, the Spectrum X system can operate as a true channel-in-a-box solution, as an integrated channel playout server or as a conventional I/O server connected to Spectrum shared storage infrastructure or internal storage.

The Spectrum X server is an easy-to-deploy, 1-RU ingest and playout system for up to four channels that fits seamlessly into any existing broadcast infrastructure, and it can be operated as an SDI server within a conventional SDI infrastructure, an IP-based system or a hybrid of the two.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-SpectrumX.jpg

Photo Caption: The Harmonic Spectrum(TM) X Next-Generation Media Server System

ProView(TM) IRD and Ellipse(R) Encoder

Harmonic will showcase an end-to-end contribution and distribution solution for live events and news coverage at BroadcastAsia2015, featuring the company's ProView(TM) 8100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD) and Ellipse(R) 3200 contribution encoder. When used together, Harmonic's Ellipse contribution encoders and ProView IRDs provide video content and service providers with a highly flexible and scalable solution for digital newsgathering, optimizing video quality, increasing bandwidth efficiency, and lowering operating expenses by offering support for 4:2:2 10-bit video encoding and decoding.

A key highlight will be Harmonic's Ellipse 3202 encoder, the industry's first DSNG encoder with an integrated modulator that supports both the new DVB Carrier ID (DVB-CID) standard for reducing interference between satellite signals and the new DVB-S2X specification for improving performance of DVB-S2 satellite digital broadcasting.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/Harmonic_ProView8100.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic ProView(TM) 8100 Commercial Integrated Receiver-Decoder

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-Ellipse3000.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic Ellipse(R) 3200 Contribution Encoder

Company Quote:

"BroadcastAsia gives us a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the agility and efficiency that Harmonic video infrastructure brings to the creation, delivery and monetization of compelling consumer experiences. We will showcase exciting new product releases and give attendees a look at the cost, quality and performance benefits that come with an end-to-end contribution and distribution solution."

-- Dario Choi, Harmonic Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.