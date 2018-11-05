Harmonic Brings New Efficiencies to Broadcast and OTT Service Delivery at Inter BEE 2018

Whether service providers are delivering traditional broadcast or video streaming offerings, they need to be more nimble, improve video quality and increase monetization. At Inter BEE 2018, Harmonic will demonstrate how its software-based approach for media processing, playout and delivery can be deployed in cloud and on-premises environments to increase agility and operational efficiencies, while driving superior-quality user experiences across all screens.

"Being agile is a critical necessity for today's content and service providers, given the speed with which technology and consumer viewing habits are changing," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC at Harmonic. "At Inter BEE 2018, we will bring the latest innovations in software and the cloud, to speed up time to market for video streaming services, driving new workflow efficiencies, better monetization and exceptional video quality."

Highlights include:

Speed up the Launch of OTT Channels, Boost Monetization With SaaS for Video

VOS®360 Video software-as-a-service (SaaS) unifies the entire media processing chain, from ingest to playout, transcoding, encryption, packaging and origin, enabling operators to launch video streaming services faster and run simpler, leaner operations. A wide range of business models for VOS360 Video SaaS will be shown at Inter BEE 2018, including time-shift TV, VOD, live sports streaming, dynamic ad insertion for OTT and targeted advertising for broadcast.

For content monetization, Harmonic will demonstrate server-side dynamic ad insertion for OTT and targeted advertising for broadcast, as well as blackout content scheduling and management. With Harmonic's solution, which supports HbbTV, operators can personalize content delivery per audience, geography or syndication.

Harmonic will also showcase breathtaking images featuring NASA content from the world's first 24/7 UHD HDR video streaming service, powered by VOS360 Video SaaS.

Maximize the Efficiency of UHD HDR Service Delivery

Harmonic's end-to-end UHD HDR workflow solution supports a wide range of applications, including channel origination, live streaming and video on demand. At the heart of Harmonic's UHD HDR solution are the Spectrum™ X media server and Electra™ X encoder, which deliver pristine video quality at low bitrates. This solution can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud as part of Harmonic's VOS®360 Video SaaS.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Inter BEE 2018 Exhibitor Preview

Nov. 14-16

Tokyo

Hall 6, Stand 6212

