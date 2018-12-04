Harmonic Awarded Patent for Efficient Cloud-Based Video Processing

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Dec. 4, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it has been awarded Patent Number 10,104,405 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the invention titled "Dynamic Allocation of CPU Cycles in Video Stream Processing." The patent defines innovative technology that dynamically adjusts CPU cycles for cloud-based video processing based on video complexity information. With this latest patent, Harmonic continues to lead the video industry's transformation to the cloud.

"This patent illustrates our commitment to innovation and to bringing new efficiencies and economic benefits to the entire video delivery workflow," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Receiving this patent award reinforces Harmonic's leadership in cloud- and SaaS-centric video delivery and strengthens our customers' abilities to efficiently create high-quality revenue-generating services, including live and UHD offerings, for their subscribers."

