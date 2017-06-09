Harmonic and EVS Ink OEM Agreement, Setting New Standard for High-Performance Nearline Storage

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 6, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, and EVS, the leading provider of live video systems, today announced a new OEM partnership that simplifies storage deployments in professional media environments. EVS has adopted the Harmonic MediaGrid system as its new high-performance nearline storage solution, marketing it under the XStore brand. The new XStore storage solution increases flexibility and scalability for studios, broadcast centers and major broadcasting facilities via its "Grow-as-you-Go" architecture.



"Harmonic truly understands the bandwidth and processing demands of video, and our customers will greatly benefit from the MediaGrid system's fully distributed scale-out architecture and simplified approach to managing storage capacity," said Nicolas Bourdon, senior vice president, marketing, at EVS. "By leveraging MediaGrid technology, our next-generation XStore product provides broadcasters and other media processionals with a highly reliable, scalable, and high-performance media storage solution that meets the complex requirements of live and near-live production. Beyond wanting to bring the powerful capabilities of the MediaGrid system to our customers, we ultimately chose Harmonic based on their willingness to work closely and diligently with the EVS team to ensure perfect integration with our industry-leading workflows."



XStore is based on a fully redundant and highly scalable architecture, with solutions starting at 28TB in 6RU and scaling up to 500TB when higher capacities are needed. With its high-density form factor, the XStore platform provides users with valuable space-saving benefits.



With MediaGrid technology powering the new XStore platform, EVS can now support the entire media asset workflow, including ingest, playout, archive, edit-in-place, transcoding and OTT adaptive bitrate streaming; with a cost-effective solution that is simple to deploy, manage and scale. MediaGrid is purpose-built from the ground up to deliver high bandwidth and consistent low latency for video.



"The XStore brand has been trusted in production and sports production markets for many years, and Harmonic looks forward to bringing the powerful capabilities of MediaGrid storage to those EVS customers," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, corporate development, at Harmonic. "Combining the capabilities of XStore and the MediaGrid system is a win-win situation for media professionals working in live and near-live production, as it allows them to do more; scale up or down in capacity instantly, and lower storage-related costs."



The XStore system will be rolled out in a number of installations including several upcoming major global sporting events in 2018. One of the first public demonstrations of the system will be at IBC2017 where the in-house TV channel, IBC TV, will use it for the production of live content throughout the show.



About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the technology leader for live video production. The company introduced Live Slow Motion replay in 1994, and has continued to build on its reputation for quality and reliability with solutions that enhance live sports, entertainment and news content. Innovations -- such as the C-Cast multimedia platform and DYVI software-defined switcher -- are raising the bar for live production enrichment, management and distribution. Broadcasters, rights owners, producers and venues alike use EVS to maximize the value of their productions and increase revenue streams.



The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service, and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's MediaGrid product. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that Harmonic's MediaGrid product may not meet some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of its anticipated benefits, such as scalability; cost-effectiveness; and ease of deployment and management.



The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



