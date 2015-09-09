Harmonic and Deutsche Telekom Affiliates in Eastern and Southern Europe Ink Deal

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 9, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that the company has entered into a contract with Deutsche Telekom's affiliates in Eastern and Southern Europe to support the delivery of new, advanced TV services for the operator. Leveraging Harmonic's range of comprehensive solutions, these Deutsche Telekom affiliates will be able to deliver hundreds of IPTV and OTT video channels -- using less bandwidth, with a low total cost of ownership (TCO) and industry-leading video quality.

Deutsche Telekom's affiliates in Eastern and Southern Europe join a growing list of service providers around the globe who rely on Harmonic's scalable and flexible solutions to deliver superior video quality to subscribers. Harmonic's solutions support all the key emerging video applications, including HD and Ultra HD broadcasting, linear ad insertion, video-on-demand and multiscreen delivery.

"We are delighted to work with a leader of digital TV technology and to benefit from the vast amount of worldwide experience Harmonic has collected over many years," said Thomas Staneker, head of Deutsche Telekom's International TV Service Center, Hungary.

"By deploying a comprehensive solution from Harmonic, Deutsche Telekom's affiliates in Eastern and Southern Europe will truly transform the way they deliver content," said Ian Graham, vice president of sales, EMEA, at Harmonic. "As video content and service providers around the world look to roll out services to different screens faster, cheaper and with better quality, Harmonic is the only vendor that answers all of their complex content delivery requirements -- while lowering their TCO."

