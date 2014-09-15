HARMAN's Studer Leads the AoIP Race With AES67 Integration via Digigram Interface

MONTBONNOT, France -- Sept. 12, 2014 -- Digigram today announced that its LX-IP AES67 PCIe(R) Sound Card is making it possible for HARMAN's Studer Infinity Core to integrate with audio-over-IP (AoIP) networks according to the AES67 standard. Delivering more versatility and speed than ever before, the Studer Infinity Core drives the company's flagship Vista X and Vista V digital audio consoles. This breakthrough integration will enable broadcasters to efficiently and cost-effectively meet their AoIP delivery requirements over the widest range of protocols available from a single manufacturer.

"AES67 is a standard for interoperability, and Studer places a high priority on making sure its consoles are able to interface with as many suitable standards in the industry as possible," said Keith Watson, marketing director, Soundcraft Studer. "With the additional products and processing announcements we are making at IBC, we think Studer is now the most 'connected' digital broadcast console manufacturer in the market."

AES67 compatibility makes Studer's Infinity Core the first x86-based AoIP core, incorporating standard off-the-shelf IT components and a Linux operating system. Infinity Core also features a real-time mixer application for standard servers, while allowing distributed DSP processing on the customer's platform. It also utilizes the Digigram LX-IP AES67 PCIe Sound Card to interface with real-time AoIP networks.

"We are really impressed by the new Studer Infinity Core, which delivers 800+ audio channels with superb sonic quality and more than 5,000 inputs and outputs," said Philippe Delacroix, president and CEO of Digigram. "We are proud to enable its integration with AoIP networks for high-channel-count, ultralow-latency AoIP conforming to the new AES67 interoperability standard. Our Digigram LX-IP PCIe Sound Card is based on a rock-solid embedded design with two Gigabit ports, allowing the exchange of as many as 128 channels from/to multiple AES67 AoIP streams with less than 1 millisecond latency."

With AES67 compatibility, Studer is now able to share I/O signals across its Vista and OnAir digital console ranges and over different audio networks. Moreover, this can all be done in real time with the lowest latency, enabling broadcast engineers to work on the fly, with no delays in workflow.

