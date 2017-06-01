Hammes & Bühler Postproduction Builds Streamlined Collaborative Workflows with Facilis TerraBlock at their Heart

HUDSON, MA (May 31, 2017) – “When we started this new post production facility, it was a no-brainer to select Facilis Technology for all our shared storage needs. Here, TerraBlock is the heart of the facility’s production workflow – the system is fast and reliable. The TerraBlock shared storage system enables collaborative workflows, which are critical for over 90 percent of our projects since they enable multiple editors in muitiple edit suites to work simultaneously on the same content,” so said Philipp Hammes, CEO of Cologne-based Hammes & Bühler Postproduction. Hammes was talking after the announcement of his company’s investment in a TerraBlock 24EX/16 shared storage system from Facilis Technology, supplied by local channel partner, Speed Systems.



Established in 2015, Hammes & Bühler Postproduction has quickly grown to become one of the leading independent post houses in Germany serving a broad range of clients from Warner Bros and Endemol/Shine to much smaller local production companies. From day one, the facility aimed to offer streamlined and fast workflows in a modern feel-good location – that also serves the best coffee in town!

At the facility, Hammes & Bühler Postproduction has 15 Avid edit suites, an Avid-based Baselight 4K color grading suite and a ProTools studio including Voice Box. The company has installed two TerraBlock 24EX/16 shared storage systems running on a 10GB Ethernet network: everything connected to Terrablock to enable collaborative video co-working. In addition, Hammes & Bühler Postproduction offers pop up-post production facilities, where the team delivers turnkey edit solutions including complete network infrastructure optimized for a specific customer’s workflow including both short and long-form projects.



Hammes & Bühler Postproduction was drawn to TerraBlock by Philipp Hammes’ experience of working with the storage system in his previous job where he had been impressed by their performance and reliability. “In our work here, the editors need a backend that requires no maintenance from them – with TerraBlock, our editors work all day with no thoughts of how to keep the system running,” Hammes explains.

Local support increases ROI in Facilis TerraBlock

Despite the reliability of the TerraBlock systems, Philipp Hammes recognizes the importance of good local support. He has worked with Speed Systems since 2004, and he is aware of the added value and security they bring to his facility. “Speed Systems is really specialized in TV post production and this means there is a lot of knowledge (gebündelt) available to our team. Really fast and good support is just a phone call away and this is valuable,” he explains.

“In today’s crazy postproduction world, where we face short production cycles, having the best technology is not enough. Also, you need high class tech support with the best hotlines for phone support or fixing problems on location,” Philipp Hammes concluded.