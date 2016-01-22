Gray Television's Vance Luke one of MFM's "People to Watch" in 2016

January 22, 2016 – The Media Financial Management Association (MFM) today announced its “People to Watch” in 2016, whose financial leadership will be instrumental in creating change within the media industry this year. MFM’s 2016 “People to Watch” are:

Keri Curtis, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Gatehouse Media

Shane Johnson, Vice President and Controller of Turner International

Vance Luke, Vice President and Controller of Gray Television

Josh Rinehults, Controller of Newspaper Operations at BH Media

The honorees were selected from nominations submitted to the editorial board for MFM’s The Financial Manager (TFM) magazine. They are being recognized in a special section of the publication’s January-February 2016 issue which is being mailed to all members and will be available online at MFM’s website.

“The contributions of an organization’s financial managers can often go overlooked. But as the title of our ‘People to Watch’ in 2016 feature story suggests, this year’s honorees truly serve as ‘Guardians of the Media Galaxy,’” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. “The reason they rise above their peers and deserve our admiration and emulation is the pivotal role played by each of them in ‘helping their companies rocket into new orbits of growth and change.’”

Added Collins: “We also want to extend our appreciation to the members of our editorial board for identifying and selecting these outstanding individuals from a list of deserving MFM 2016 People To Watch candidates and to TFM editor Janet Stilson, whose skills as an industry journalist artfully demonstrate what it is about each of these exemplary individuals that has helped them to become rising stars within their organizations.”

The members of TFM’s Editorial Advisory Board are Ralph Bender, CFO Manship Media and MFM Board Chairman; Robert Rollins, Corporate Credit & Collections Manager, Raycom Media; John Sanders, Principal, Bond & Pecaro Inc.; Dawn Sciarrino, Managing Member, Sciarrino & Shubert PLLC; Meredith Senter, Member, Lerman Senter PLLC; Sherry Spivey, Regional Credit & Collections Manager, Raycom Media; C. Robin Szabo, President, Szabo Associates, Inc.; and Thomas Twedt, Attorney, Cooley LLP.

Janet Stilson, Editor of The Financial Manager, is a writer of film scripts and books as well as an award-winning journalist.

The Financial Manager, the official publication of the MFM, is published six times annually. The publication is widely regarded as the leading business management resource for the industry. TFM articles cover media-specific topics in areas ranging from accounting, credit and collections, and emerging media to medium-specific items such as radio or newspaper, human resources issues, legal questions, and items addressing risk.

