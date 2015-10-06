GLOOKAST Appoints New Senior Director of Sales; Opens New Offices in Los Angeles

GLOOKAST, an innovator in MXF workflow solutions, is increasing its support of customers on the West Coast of

America and Western Canada, with the appointment of Craig Risebury as Senior Director of Sales. Risebury will be

based in Los Angeles, California.

Complementing GLOOKAST's existing operations in Florida, the new office in Los Angeles will further boost business

development in the region and provide regional support in order to better serve GLOOKAST's customers as they design

and deploy the most efficient and cost-effective workflow infrastructures available.

Risebury brings a strong background in the Media and Entertainment segments and has more than 25 years of continued

success and growth in post-production manufacturing, product management, product sales and business development.

He joins GLOOKAST from Alliance Integrated Technology (AIT), where he was Director of Sales tasked with increasing

company awareness and sales. Prior to AIT, he was President and Head of Sales for FilmLight, responsible for

establishing FilmLight in the USA and building a successful and profitable company.

With a proven ability to build market share, Risebury will be responsible for business activities in Western North America and will manage

direct sales and resellers in the region, reporting directly to Edel Garcia, Executive Vice President of Operations

at GLOOKAST.

"We are delighted to welcome Craig to the GLOOKAST team, as we open our new offices on the West Coast/USA," said

Guilherme Silva, Co-founder and CEO at GLOOKAST. "His unrivaled experience brings a wealth of "real-world" knowledge

and invaluable contacts to his new position and readies him to help our customers meet their challenges and goals.

I am confident he will successfully lead our efforts in Western North America as he works closely with our clients

to deliver the solutions their businesses demand."

- ENDS -

About GLOOKAST

Established in 2009, GLOOKAST is redefining MXF-based broadcast and drama production workflows. Gloobox and

Glooport family of products were developed from the ground up with key capabilities to address news, sports,

archive, disaster recovery, and post-production workflows. With a set of modular and highly customizable tools,

GLOOKAST makes implementation of true multi-format, multi-resolution workflows a reality.

GLOOKAST products are widely used by broadcasters, content producers, universities, and post-production facilities

in the USA, Latin America and Europe.

www.glookast.com