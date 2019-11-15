getTV’s FIFTH ANNUAL “MOST WONDERFUL MONTH OF THE YEAR” CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION, BEGINNING SUNDAY NOVEMBER 17, WILL DELIVER A SLEIGHFUL OF CLASSIC SEASONAL VARIETY SHOWS, MOVIES AND COMEDY EPISODES

CULVER CITY, CA – November 15, 2019 - getTV kicks off its fifth annual “Most Wonderful Month of the Year” Christmas programming celebration beginning November 17 with classic holiday-themed variety shows, movies and sitcom episodes that will delight viewers of all ages with the spirit of the season.

Jeff Meier, SVP Programming and General Manager of getTV said, “From Christmas variety specials hosted by musical greats like Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Johnny Cash and Perry Como to heartwarming and hilarious Christmas movie favorites, to memorable Christmas-themed episodes of such popular comedy series as “All in the Family,” “Married with Children” and “Hot in Cleveland,” getTV is THE destination for classic holiday entertainment this season.”

Sunday nights, November 17 through December 22 from 10PM to 1AM ET, getTV is the place for classic Christmas variety shows featuring such performers as Perry Como, Reba McEntire, Johnny Cash, John Wayne, Andy Griffith, Sonny and Cher, The Smothers Brothers, Mac Davis, Gladys Knight, The Osmonds, Barbara Mandrell, Vanessa Williams, Phil Collins, Shania Twain and Luther Vandross, among others. Included in the mix are getTV’s two original holiday music specials, 2017’s “A Nashville Christmas,” starring Wynonna, Emmylou Harris and Lorrie Morgan, airing Sunday, November 24 at 11PM ET (and multiple times throughout December), and 2018’s “The Soul & Spirit of Christmas,“ with CeCe Winans, BeBE Winans, Anthony Hamilton & the HamilTones, Take 6, Koryn Hawthorne and Kyla Jade, airing Sunday, December 8 at 10PM ET (with additional airings during the month).

On Black Friday, November 29 and on Christmas Eve Tuesday December 24 beginning at 6AM ET getTV will present a 24-Hour White Christmas Marathon featuring seven of Bing Crosby’s Christmas specials from the ‘70s--six of which have not been seen since they were originally broadcast over 40 years ago--with such guest stars as Sally Struthers, Jackie Gleason, Fred Astaire, Robert Goulet, Michael Landon, Connie Stevens, Bernadette Peters, Twiggy, Kathryn Crosby and more. Leading into midnight EST on Christmas Eve, getTV will be featuring “Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas” special from 1977. This special was the star’s final appearance, filmed just prior to his death and aired afterward. The show’s highlight is his legendary cross-generational duet with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Bowie, “Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy.”

Saturday afternoons, November 23, December 7, 14 and 21 from 12 noon to 6PM ET, and Christmas Day, Wednesday December 25 from 6AM – 6:30PM ET, getTV goes all in for Christmas movies, with such stars as Bob Hope, Cicely Tyson, Naomi Judd, Chuck Norris, Valerie Bertinelli, Dixie Carter, Roma Downey, Patricia Heaton, Peter Falk, Debbie Reynolds, John Denver, Robert Young, Cynthia Nixon and many more. Of particular note is the new-to-getTV 1971 TV-movie “The Homecoming,“ starring Patricia Neal and Richard Thomas, which served as the pilot for the long-running series “The Waltons.”

On Saturday November 30 12 noon-10PM ET and Monday, December 23 beginning 6AM for 24 hours, getTV will air Christmas-themed sitcom episodes, including “All in The Family,” “Married with Children,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Sanford and Son,” “Amen,” “Good Times,” “The Steve Harvey Show” and “Designing Women.”

For full November and December schedules, go to www.get.tv.

Anchored by Sony Pictures Entertainment’s vast TV and film library, getTV is a national TV network dedicated to your favorite movies and TV series. getTV features action, crime, vintage comedy and western TV series along with classic motion pictures from all eras. For information, visit get.tv and connect with the network on Facebook and Twitter @getTV.