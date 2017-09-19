Georg (Juri) Freibergers Boosts Axon Presence in the Russian Commonwealth

Axon Digital Design, a global leader in broadcast infrastructure products and solutions, has boosted its presence in the Russian Commonwealth with the appointment of Georg (Juri) Freibergers to the position of Business Support Manager for the region.



As a native Russian speaker, Juri is ideally placed to liaise with Axon’s wide-ranging Russian Commonwealth customer base, which includes broadcasters such as VGTRK, the Central Olympic Stadium, TTC Ostankino, NTV and Match-TV.



Juri joined Axon from Rohde & Schwarz where he was Sales Manager for Europe. He has extensive business and technical experience, having previously also worked for Hasso-Plattner, Condor Digital Media, BFC Berliner Film Company and Siemens.



“The Commonwealth of Independent States is an important broadcast market and one in which we have always had a strong presence,” says Axon’s CEO Jan Eveleens. “Customers such as NTV, which ranks among the top three television channels in Russia, and TTC Ostankino, which provides technical support to multiple broadcasters, are already using Axon products such as Cerebrum Master Control, Synapse signal processing and Synview multiviewers. The challenge now is to help our customers as they move from SDI to 4K and IP. During this transition period, Juri’s technical and business experience and understanding of the local market are already proving beneficial to both Axon and our customers.”



