The Garden Relies on Forscene to Accelerate Editing Workflow for 'On the Yorkshire Buses'

LONDON -- July 29, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced that award-winning U.K. production company The Garden used Forscene to speed up its logging and editing workflow on the eight-part reality series "On the Yorkshire Buses," a show it is producing along with GroupM Entertainment for Channel 5. Forscene ensured that all producers, editors, and loggers had immediate access to footage as soon it was ingested from the shoot location and that they could work on it simultaneously, thereby saving time and money.

"We started editing in London whilst we were still filming in Yorkshire. We had to be able to scan and log footage at the same time, without holding up the editing process. Forscene was the quickest, easiest way to handle our footage in preparation for the edit, and it was incredibly easy to set up and use," said Claire Birch, production manager at The Garden. "With Forscene, everyone could log in and see the footage instantly and when you consider the cost of FTP uploads or sending DVDs from the location, Forscene was not only faster, but far more economical. Another bonus was that our post house already had a Forscene server, and several people on our team were already familiar with the tools."

During the course of production, the production team used Forscene to view and log more than 2,000 hours of footage, from a variety of sources and in various formats. Whilst in edit, producers then worked in Forscene, alongside the editor, to search for and identify key moments.

Later, after filming was complete and the entire operation was back in London, producers used Forscene to fact check and quality control original rushes.

The Garden also considered Forbidden's support to be a major advantage of using Forscene.

"The Forscene team were always on hand for advice and technical assistance, and the online support was brilliant too," Birch said. "Our loggers would use the chat tab to speak to the Forscene support team for assistance and found that the technicians were prepared for anything."

"The Garden is responsible for creating programmes for major broadcasters in the U.K. and beyond, and by using Forscene on this production, they were able to access the content as quickly as it could be filmed and ingested, which saved precious time on a production where time was of the essence," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "The Garden's situation is a good example of how Forscene can accelerate the workflow on any multisite production."

