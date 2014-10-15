At full speed: The Art of Light uses wysiwyg for Armin Only – Intense world tour

The Art of Light, a Netherlands-based creative light designing, programming and operating company, used wysiwyg version R33 to previsualize lighting design and effects for DJ Armin van Buuren and his 'Armin Only - Intense' worldwide tour.

"A completely original lighting design was designed by Marc Heinz. The Art of Light was in charge for all the programming and used wysiwyg R33 to previsualize the tour," said André Beekmans, founder of The Art of Light.

“Because the design includes 388 moving lights, 67 strobes, 100 LED fixtures and some conventional lighting, we needed to pre-program the lighting design in our studio before we started the rehearsals. The 6 hour show includes 25 timecode tracks including live performances and dancers.

“wysiwyg is realistic and reliable. When used in combination with all paperwork and drawings, it proved to be a really powerfull previsualization tool for Armin Only – Intense,” enthused André Beekmans.

The Art of Light was established by André Beekmans in 2011. Today, a highly skilled design and engineering team works on the biggest, brightest and technically complex high profile events around the world. Their scope includes a number of world firsts including all shows for Hardwell, Afrojack and Armin van Buuren. Festivals such as Dance Valley, Tomorrowland, Amsterdam Music Festival and tours including A State of Trance, Revealed and Fusion Cube.

“The projects that we work on are inspired by creativity and we are always pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved with lighting. In saying this, we rely on wysiwyg previsualization to see, to tweak, to test, to cue as well as to provide to clients and the contractors, technicians and musicians we work with. Watch this space as there are many more spectacular events on the horizon.”

http://theartoflight.nl/

About CAST Software

Established in 1994, Toronto Canadian-based software and hardware developer, CAST Software celebrates its 20th year in business in 2014. CAST Software serves its core markets in entertainment production, special events and meetings. Its award winning flagship software products are wysiwyg design and previsualization suite, and Vivien -- Event Designer. All products are designed and created in-house and supported by an established global distribution and reseller network.

CAST Software Ltd. is a member of the CAST Group of Companies Inc.

www.cast-soft.com