FSR’s Smart-Way System Stops the Show During NECA 2019

Las Vegas, NV October 15, 2019 -- FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the Audio/Video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), Education, Corporate, Hospitality and Government markets, is proud to announce that its Smart-Way On-Floor Raceway System has scored the Showstopper Award at the 2019 National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Convention and Trade Show in Las Vegas, NV. The show, which caters to electrical contractors, electrical distributors and AV dealers, offers a place for industry professionals to convene each year so they can stay ahead of the industry landscape and prepare for the future of the electrical construction industry. It offers the Showstopper Award to highlight new products and services that will help electrical contractors on the job.

FSR’s Smart-Way On-Floor Raceway System is an intelligent, cost-effective choice to get power, data and AV across the room to where it’s needed. Intended for offices, conference rooms, collaborative work environments, or anywhere wire management is desired. At only .6” high, Smart-Way installs quickly and easily on top of any flooring and features compartments that provide ample space for power, communications and A/V connectivity with capacity to hold (14) 12 AWG (.130” diameter) power conductors, and (9) CAT 5E (.215” diameter), or (5) CAT 6A (.250” diameter) data cables.

“Our Smart-Way’s extremely low profile didn’t stop it from standing out over 150+ entries as a Showstopper at NECA,” says Jan Sandri, FSR president. “FSR is so proud and honored to have received this prestigious award along with the judge’s comments that Smart-Way’s great looks contributed to its status as a winner. This was our first time at NECA, and it was a hugely successful and rewarding experience for us.”

The annual Showstopper Showcase at the NECA Convention and Trade Show highlights the newest products and services on the market. The Showcase opens one hour before the Trade Show every day to give attendees a chance to explore and try the newest products available, while a panel of anonymous, expert judges determine the winners on a variety of factors. The entries, from small manufacturers and large corporations, were diverse and innovative. While more than 153 products were submitted to the Showcase, only 25 actually win. The winners, which for the past 15-plus years have been presented by Electrical Contractor magazine, will be featured in the publication’s January 2020 issue.

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

