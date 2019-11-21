FSR’s Smart-Way Raceway Goes Underground

Quick, easy and affordable on-floor, wire-management system now available as an in-floor solution with numerous enhancements

Woodland Park, NJ -- November 21, 2019 -- FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, corporate, hospitality, and government markets, has announced that it’s award-winning Smart-Way Raceway wire management system can now be used as an in-floor solution in addition to its original on-floor installation configuration. The system is the most cost-effective and easiest way to get power, data and AV across the room to where it’s needed making it the intelligent choice for offices, conference rooms, collaborative work environments, or anywhere wire management is desired.

The new Smart-Way in-floor alternative comes complete with two pairs of edging that allow installation in, or on any carpet, wood, tile, or laminate flooring between .21” - .38” high - without the need to purchase additional parts. A no-transition edging option is available in 3-foot lengths that allows two raceways to reside side-by-side for usage in any flooring .38” - .50” high. The raceway sections will now be available in 1 or 3-foot lengths with a three part (1’, 2’, 3’) saw-less installation kit giving customers the flexibility to address their specific spatial requirements.

In addition, FSR is expanding the Smart-Way raceway platform to now offer two-part tee fitting options that allow cables to change direction seamlessly and reach the required destination without any complications. 45and 90 corners are available independently that don’t compromise the minimal bend radius of wire and add to the system’s flexibility. System compartments that previously provided ample space for power, communications and A/V connectivity have been upgraded with 2-gang and 3-gang extension covers for even more space for extra-deep gang products.

The Smart-Way is ADA compliant and blends into any room’s decor with its slate-grey or bright aluminum finishes. It further preserves the room’s aesthetics with a block cable pathway that can interface with a Smart-Way device box using FSR’s new mounting bracket. Cables can also now be routed from the under-side of a table down to a Smart-Way device box.

“We knew that we had a winner from the minute we unveiled Smart-Way at InfoComm 2019, but the industry response has been overwhelming,” stated Jan Sandri, FSR president. “Since June, this solution has generated tremendous interest and already received an award. We’re so proud and excited and already launching enhancements to broaden Smart-Way’s appeal to make it an in-floor solution in addition to our on-floor original version!”

The Smart-Way On-Floor and In-Floor Raceway Systems are both shipping now.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications • Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv