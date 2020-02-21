FSR’s Smart-Way Floor Raceway System Now Hosted By ARCAT

Solution’s BIM Objects Available to Installers, Architects and Integrators to Spec Projects

Woodland Park, NJ -- February 20, 2020 – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, corporate, hospitality, and government markets, is proud to announce that Building Information Modeling (BIM) objects from its popular Smart-Way Floor Raceway System are now available on ARCAT, the online source for installer, architects and integrators to find, select, detail and spec building products. ARCAT has incorporated fifteen FSR Smart-Way On-Floor Raceway System BIM objects into its directory.

Since its establishment over twenty-five years, ARCAT has evolved into a comprehensive library for industry professionals seeking an image/model of a product to spec into a project.The directory is one of the most utilized for building product information and product content such as specs, CAD and BIM.

“This is really a great opportunity for both FSR as well as industry professionals who are installers, architects, integrators and the like to be able to spec projects and include our highly popular Smart-Way System into various projects,” says Jan Sandri, FSR President. “The ARCAT site offers the most extensive and up-to-date CAD, BIM and spec libraries available anywhere and we’re thrilled to be a part of it. FSR has an industry wide reputation for providing customers with advanced solutions for real-world cabling solutions. Our Smart-Way System is the most cost-effective way to get power, data and AV across the room to where users need it most.”

The Smart-Way is FSR’s intelligent choice for wire management since it installs on top, or in, any flooring, offering users a quick, easy and affordable installation. The system is intended for offices, conference rooms, collaborative work environments, and anywhere wire management is needed with access to power and data and A/V connectivity options. Wire space is never an issue with the Smart-Way system since it offers three compartments and the capacity to hold (16) 12AWG THHN Conductors, (8) Cat6A (.252 diameter/ 60% fill), (11) Cat5e (.215 diameter/ 60% fill).

