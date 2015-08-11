Friend MTS To Launch Revolutionary New Content Protection Technology at IBC 2015

Friend MTS is ramping up the fight against video piracy with the launch of ASiD (Advanced Subscriber iDentification), a revolutionary new content protection service at IBC 2015.

ASiD, which will be demonstrated on Friend MTS Stand 1.A44, is an ultra-lightweight subscriber identification technology that enables both traditional broadcasters and OTT providers to identify and shut down unauthorized streams within minutes. It works by inserting near undetectable identifying symbols onto the content for just a fraction of a second to identify any subscriber who is re-transmitting an unauthorized stream within five minutes of detection.

ASiD is a true step change in the fight against video piracy. Its combination of discrete identifying symbols, fractional second display and sophisticated placement, and interpretation algorithms make it impossible to obscure or mask with zero impact on the consumer experience.

Friend MTS’s President Jonathan Friend said, “We’re really excited to be showing ASiD for the first time at IBC this year. It is a truly game changing technology and will give us a real opportunity to show the entire industry exactly what Friend MTS can offer - best-in-class content and revenue protection solutions built on years of experience and a lot of innovation.”

ASiD is currently being rolled out to a number of companies in Europe and the Middle East. It will feature alongside Friend MTS’s other content protection solutions, Expose Linear and Expose Source, at IBC from 11-15 September. Together they will demonstrate exactly how Friend MTS is putting control back in the hands of broadcasters and rights holders worldwide by ensuring they are the ones that decide where their content flows.

# # #