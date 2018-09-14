French National Assembly Deploys Comprehensive Signal/Communications Backbone Based on Riedel MediorNet

WUPPERTAL, Germany/AMSTERDAM — Sept. 14, 2018 — The French National Assembly has installed a comprehensive, all-fiber signal distribution and communications backbone based on Riedel Communications solutions. The French National Assembly is at the heart of the country’s democracy, representing the people, making laws, and controlling government actions.

Riedel’s MediorNet real-time media network provides redundant and decentralized signal routing and transport throughout the French National Assembly’s Paris facilities. Tightly integrated with MediorNet, Riedel’s Artist digital matrix intercom system and Bolero wireless intercom provide crystal-clear and reliable communications for the French National Assembly staff.

“Riedel’s MediorNet is a radical departure from the traditional approach to signal transport, which is built around a central router and third-party transport and processing devices. Instead, the decentralized approach of MediorNet provides massive benefits including redundancy, flexibility, and the ability to scale the system as our needs dictate,” said Christian Castelli, Audiovisual System Engineer at the French National Assembly. “For those reasons, MediorNet was the perfect choice to meet our complex media distribution and communications requirements.”

The deployment of this agile infrastructure was a core component in the complete upgrade of the audio/visual master control room at the French National Assembly, including connectivity with audio/visual terminals located everywhere in and outside the buildings. This backbone keeps evolving with the expansion of a new multi-position video control room and the connection of further satellite commission rooms. The Riedel MediorNet backbone consists of four MetroN core routers, three MediorNet Modular mainframes, more than 30 MicroN high-density media distribution network devices, and 25 Compact stageboxes. Deployed in a decentralized configuration, the MediorNet components ensure fully redundant distribution of all audio/video and communications signals throughout the buildings.

The robust intercom system consists of an Artist 128 mainframe with control provided by Riedel RSP-2318 SmartPanel multifunctional user interfaces. The Artist mainframe also provides access points to all Bolero wireless belt packs.

“It’s an honor to welcome a customer as prestigious as the French National Assembly to our roster of high-profile deployments,” said Franck Berger, General Manager for France and Africa at Riedel Communications. “This installation is a tremendous use case for Riedel that highlights perfectly the benefits of our MediorNet decentralized approach. We’re proud of the key role Riedel and MediorNet are playing to handle all of the French National Assembly’s transport, routing, processing, and communications requirements, all on a single infrastructure.”

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

