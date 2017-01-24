French Football Club Lorient Adopts ChyronHego Coach Paint for Both Coaching and Training Operations

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Jan. 24, 2017 - Football Club Lorient-Bretagne Sud (FC Lorient), one of France's oldest Ligue 1 football clubs, has deployed ChyronHego's Coach Paint telestration tool to enhance its coaching and training operations. With Coach Paint, FC Lorient is able to engage, teach, prepare, and recruit players using the same powerful visualization techniques on display in major live sports broadcasts and highlight shows.

Based in Lorient, Brittany, France, FC Lorient competes in Ligue 1, the top level of French football. The FC Lorient coaching staff uses Coach Paint for advanced postmatch and opposing team analysis, and the club's training academy is applying the tool to teach advanced concepts, reinforce correct technique, and simulate game situations. ChyronHego's Coach Paint's intuitive telestration grabs and holds athletes' attention, helping them instantly visualize formation, progression, alignment, keys, and technique.

"We needed an advanced telestration solution that could engage our players and bring a powerful new dimension to our video analysis. After looking at various systems on the market, we realized that Coach Paint was the best choice," said Jérémie Colson, video analyst, FC Lorient. "With Coach Paint, we're able to perform very high-quality video analysis that is more accurate and helps the players better understand the messages we're trying to get across. At our academy, the tool is helping players not only improve their technique but their overall understanding of the game."



He added, "Not only does the tool work on both Mac and Windows computers, but it offers superior features at a very competitive price point. Coach Paint has improved the efficiency and effectiveness of our video work, and the software is so user-friendly that our coaches have had no trouble adopting it."

Jonathan Roberts, managing director, ChyronHego UK, said, "In recent years, FC Lorient has earned its reputation for playing a spectacular brand of football. And now, with the video tracking and analysis capabilities of Coach Paint, the club will be able to take its coaching and training efforts to exciting new levels. We're thrilled that FC Lorient has joined the roster of football clubs throughout Europe that have recognized Coach Paint as the world's most comprehensive and powerful graphics solution for sports tracking and analysis."

More information about Coach Paint and ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

