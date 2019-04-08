Frame.io is Now Natively Integrated into DaVinci Resolve 16

APRIL 8, 2019 – Las Vegas, NV –Frame.io, the world’s leading video review and collaboration platform used by over 700K filmmakers and media professionals, just announced that their powerful collaboration toolset is now natively integrated into DaVinci Resolve 16 Studio, in partnership with Blackmagic Design. Built entirely on the now public Frame.io API, Frame.io in DaVinci Resolve 16 Studio is now available in open beta and can be downloaded here.

Watch now: Introducing Frame.io in DaVinci Resolve 16.

“This partnership goes well beyond an integration. Having Frame.io's powerful collaboration toolset natively built into a powerhouse post tool like DaVinci Resolve 16 is something many of our users have been eager to get their hands on,” states Emery Wells, co-founder and CEO of Frame.io. “The synchronization between Frame.io and DaVinci Resolve is incredible; you can collaborate with others from within the DaVinci Resolve timeline without needing to switch contexts. This is a major step in pushing the boundaries of cloud video workflows even further so users can continue to make better video, faster.”

Today’s announcement marks another significant milestone for Frame.io, just moments after announcing their Developer Platform and Zapier integration. Uniquely positioned at the center of video workflows, for years Frame.io has supported integrations in the top advanced editing tools, including Adobe® Premiere® Pro and After Effects®; and just last fall, Frame.io introduced an all-new workflow extension built into Final Cut Pro X in partnership with Apple. Today, Frame.io has set a new bar with Frame.io in DaVinci Resolve 16 Studio.

The entire Frame.io workspace lives in DaVinci Resolve’s Media Storage

With Frame.io in DaVinci Resolve 16 Studio, users will have access to all their Frame.io accounts, teams, and projects right in the DaVinci Resolve Media tab, immediately on sign-in. Any Frame.io clips added to the Media Pool are automatically downloaded for use in the project—it’s even possible to start cutting while the full resolution file is being downloaded in the background. Resolve will automatically swap the proxy with the full resolution file.

Automatically synced, frame-accurate comments

Frame.io comments, replies and annotations are automatically synced to the DaVinci Resolve timeline, no import or export necessary. If you leave a comment on your timeline in DaVinci Resolve, teammates and collaborators will see it in Frame.io. If they reply to your comment, their threaded response will show up as a marker right in your timeline. The collaboration synchronization is unlike any other integration Frame.io supports; users can hold entire conversations between Frame.io and DaVinci Resolve without ever needing to switch contexts.

Straight-forward media exports – no extra steps necessary

Entire timelines, or just sections, can be rendered, batch uploaded and synced at the same time to Frame.io with ease. Everything happens automatically when exporting the timeline. No further action needed.

Collaborate inside DaVinci Resolve 16 with Frame.io

Frame.io in DaVinci Resolve 16 Studio is now available in open beta here. Once users login to DaVinci Resolve 16 Studio, they’ll be able to sign into their Frame.io account in preferences to immediately to get started.

The Frame.io Developer Platform

Frame.io also launched the Frame.io Developer Platform today, and rolled out nine powerful partner integrations—including Zapier, LumaFusion, and Kyno—at the same time. There are now three easy ways to plug directly into the Frame.io API:

Build a video workflow customized to your needs

Plug into an integration built by a Frame.io partner

Quickly connect Frame.io to over 1,300 apps with Zapier.

As a review and collaboration hub, Frame.io is positioned at the center of video workflows; and through the platform and API, video teams can rely on Frame.io as they scale. Start using the Frame.io API today, and reach out to the Frame.io platform team with any questions.

Watch now: The Frame.io Developer Platform

Meet with Frame.io and Attend the Partner Showcase at NAB 2019

For the first time ever, Frame.io has a dedicated booth in South Lower Hall (SL2426) at the 2019 NAB Show. Stop by for in-depth workshops by industry greats, learn what Frame.io API partners are building on our platform, and see a preview of Frame.io in DaVinci Resolve 16 Studio. The Frame.io Partner Showcase will feature presentations from all API integration partners, customers including BuzzFeed and Vice, and industry pros including Michael Cioni, Ryan Connolly and Stu Maschwitz.

See the full theater schedule or book a private meeting: https://events.frame.io/NAB2019/.

Schedule a Press Briefing with Frame.io at NAB 2019

Members of the registered press attending the 2019 NAB Show are invited to request a press briefing with a representative from Frame.io. To schedule a briefing, please contact Megan Linebarger at megan@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Frame.io

Frame.io is your hub for all things video. The leader in video review and collaboration, Frame.io is where video professionals across the entire spectrum—from freelance to enterprise—come to review, approve and deliver video. Frame.io is all about what happens before distribution. Before you reach the finish line. We make getting there faster, smoother and more efficient with a single platform that works seamlessly across web and mobile.

Frame.io is backed by industry heavyweights including FirstMark Capital, Accel Partners and Jared Leto. To learn more please visit http://frame.io. Watch: What is Frame.io?

