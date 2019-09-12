Meet Frame.io v3.5 at IBC 2019

New York City, NY – September 12, 2019 – Frame.io, the world’s leading cloud-based video review and collaboration platform, debuts powerful new features today at the IBC Show. Packaged as Frame.io v3.5, it includes secure sharing via email with access control, advanced media asset search and filter capabilities, range-based comments, a redesigned iOS app, and a brand new App Marketplace to enable seamless workflow integrations.

Real-time collaboration has become a staple in post-production workflows as the demand for video content has increased while turnaround times have compressed, making Frame.io the tool of choice across media creation operations of all types and sizes. “Each iteration of the Frame.io platform addresses a new set of challenges for media professionals, with secure content sharing always in the forefront,” comments Emery Wells, co-founder and CEO of Frame.io. “Frame.io v3.5 reduces workflow complexity to let creatives do what they do best: create. We're constantly working to deliver a best-in-class user experience on a platform that users tell us they can't live without."

Feature Highlights in Frame.io v3.5

Secure sharing: Login-only access and the new Inbox (available in Beta for enterprise accounts)

Login-only sharing ensures that only approved Frame.io users from specified accounts can access Review and Presentation links. Account-level controls allow admins to enforce this authorization configuration on all share links across their account. A new Reviewer role means designated users get a clean view of only the files shared with them, without all the clutter of projects and other work-in-progress.

An adjunct feature, the new Frame.io Inbox makes it easier for teams to see everything that's been shared. Inbox keeps all invitations—regardless of user status—in one authentication-protected place, organized for review.

Advanced asset search and filter

Improved search and filter capabilities make finding media assets quick and painless. Frame.io has made it possible to find a single asset or entire project by combining multiple filters—like date, file type, uploader and more—even when sifting through millions of assets. These powerful search capabilities also help users leverage Frame.io for evergreen workflows that exist outside of the context of work-in-progress projects.

Range-based comments and precision scrubbing

Scrubbing in Frame.io v3.5 is now smoother and more accurate—and helpful for the much anticipated range-based comments feature, which allows reviewers to set in- and out-points in order to accurately pinpoint an entire range within a longer video for more detailed and comprehensive feedback across scenes or sequences. Range-based comments are frame-accurate and flow into NLEs in the same way comments always have, eliminating confusion and ambiguity.

iOS 2.0

The award-winning Frame.io iOS app has been upgraded with a new design and the addition of several key web features, including precision scrubbing, Viewed status, a new File Information tab, team-only commenting, and a new Share flow that better mimics that of the web app.

A new app marketplace

In addition to key NLE integrations like Frame.io in DaVinci Resolveand the recently updated Frame.io Premiere Pro Extension, Frame.io works with a multitude of additional apps to make the entire process of video creation a seamless experience. Whether searching for stock footage and music, backing up media, or publishing a finished project, Frame.io has made it simpler by creating a centralized site to help users link to over 1,000 apps that enable them to customize their Frame.io workflows.

New player controls

Editors will enjoy the ability to set fine-grained playback speeds that allow them to view videos at a faster (but still watchable) speed. They can also go back and forth to fullscreen mode with a keystroke, and use the JKLkeys to accelerate and decelerate from their preset default speeds by 2x, 4x, and 8x.

About Frame.io

Frame.io is the world’s leading cloud-based video collaboration platform, designed to streamline the video creation process by centralizing all media assets—and all feedback—in one secure place that’s easily accessible from anywhere in the world. Frame.io integrates with most major professional video tools, acting as the connective tissue of the entire video ecosystem, no matter the scale. Conceived and designed by video creators, the UI is intuitive and simple for both highly technical professionals and less-technical clients to use with little (or no) training.

Frame.io’s purpose is to allow all the contributors and participants in the video creation process to collaborate as if they’re all in the same room, no matter their physical location, accelerating workflows and eliminating obstacles to creativity. From script or storyboard to dailies to delivery, Frame.io redefines the modern video workflow.

Frame.io is backed by industry heavyweights including FirstMark Capital, Accel Partners, and Jared Leto. To learn more please visit http://frame.io. Watch:What is Frame.io?

