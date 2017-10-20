Frame.io and Pond5 Join Forces to Simplify Review and Collaboration for Stock Media

New York City, NY – October 18, 2017 – Frame.io, the workflow management platform for video teams, and Pond5, the world’s largest marketplace for royalty-free HD, 4K video and rich media assets, have teamed up to deliver a deep integration between the Frame.io platform and the Pond5 marketplace. As a result of this partnership, video professionals can access the Pond5 marketplace directly within Frame.io and send video clips directly from Pond5, fast-tracking the selection, approval and distribution process.



“Both Pond5 and Frame.io have become indispensable for video professionals, and our partnership makes their industry-leading content easily available while streamlining the review and approval process,” said Emery Wells, co-founder and CEO of Frame.io. “Getting agreement on the right asset can feel like finding ‘The One,’ requiring significant collaboration and input from many stakeholders. This partnership makes that process easier than ever.”



“Pond5’s deep integration with Frame.io makes it even easier for creative teams to leverage our content marketplace to tell their stories,” said Jason Teichman, Pond5 CEO. “The partnership between Frame.io and Pond5 connects powerful tools for video collaboration with one of the industry’s most extensive and diverse collections of high-quality stock video, music, sound effects and more.”



With Frame.io as the command center for all video projects, video pros can import any creative asset from their Pond5 collections in just two clicks. Team members can provide feedback in one central hub, leaving timestamped comments and annotations directly on assets, and helping to quickly narrow choices while keeping the whole team in the loop. The bilateral integration means creatives can export any clip into Frame.io for consideration when browsing Pond5, with no trail of links to follow or retrace.



Once the team has decided on an asset from Pond5’s collection, the hi-res purchased file can be sent directly to Frame.io, keeping everything centrally organized and accessible. Editors on the project have instant access to the asset in Adobe Premiere Pro CC for a seamless handoff. Learn more about the Frame.io Pond5 integration. Watch how Pond5 can help you tell your story.



Request a Media Kit

Members of the media interested in reviewing the Frame.io Pond5 integration can contact Megan Linebarger at megan@zazilmediagroup.com for more information.



About Pond5

Pond5 is transforming the role of video in the creative process by connecting producers, creative directors and editors to more than 60,000 filmmakers and creators in over 150 countries. The company improves creative workflow through its innovative artist technology, easy-to- use platform, best-in- class licenses and support, and ever-growing library of more than 8 million royalty-free video clips, plus millions of photos, music tracks, sound effects and other high-quality media. Pond5 is a venture-backed company funded by Accel Partners and Stripes Group with offices located in New York, Dublin and Prague. To learn more about Pond5’s team and products, visit https://www.pond5.com.



About Frame.io

Frame.io powers the future of creative collaboration. Today’s leading media companies use Frame.io to streamline their video review and collaboration process with teammates, clients and a variety of other stakeholders. Frame.io is all about what happens before distribution, before you reach the finish line. They make getting there faster, smoother and more efficient with a single platform that works seamlessly across web and mobile. Frame.io for iOS is the winner of a 2016 Apple Design Award. Frame.io is backed by industry heavyweights including FirstMark Capital, Accel Partners, Jared Leto and Kevin Spacey. To learn more please visit www.frame.io.



Press Contact

Megan Linebarger

Zazil Media Group

(e) megan@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 480-3674