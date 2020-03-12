Foxtel Expands Ultra HD Services with Harmonic

Market-Leading Electra® Media Processor Employs AI Encoding to Improve Bandwidth Efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif. — March 11, 2020 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Foxtel, a leading subscription-TV provider in Australia, has deployed Harmonic's software-based Electra® XOS live video processor to increase efficiencies in its Ultra HD service offering. Utilizing the AI-powered Electra XOS solution, Foxtel is able to deliver additional Ultra HD programming using the same fixed bandwidth capacity.

"Video delivery technologies have evolved tremendously over the past few years, enabling even greater efficiencies," said Darren Windus, distribution systems manager at Foxtel. "As a longstanding Harmonic customer, transitioning to the Electra XOS solution allows us to take advantage of advanced technologies, such as AI, and as a result deliver richer Ultra HD content with amazing quality at low bitrates."

Harmonic's Electra XOS solution, part of Harmonic's market-leading Electra family, brings together industry-leading expertise in video algorithms and the latest in AI innovation to deliver exceptional video quality when bandwidth is limited. The solution supports streaming and broadcast formats, HDR processing, uncompressed and compressed IP inputs, and integrated packaging to simplify live video workflows. The software-based Electra XOS platform allows for continual updates with the latest technology advancements, ensuring that Foxtel stays ahead of the curve.

"Today's viewers expect to watch Ultra HD channels, especially for live sports. But delivering higher resolution content can put a significant strain on the operators' network capacity," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC, at Harmonic. "Foxtel trusted Harmonic's expertise in high-efficiency encoding to simplify the launch of its Ultra HD programming. This successful deployment at Foxtel is a clear demonstration of the world-class video quality, optimized bandwidth and system reliability that the Electra XOS solution provides."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/200311Harmonic.docx