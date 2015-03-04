Four Village Studio Streamlines File-Based Workflow With NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 3, 2015 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that Four Village Studio (4VS), the government access television channel in Floral Park, New York, has deployed NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) platform to perform program scheduling and playback. Using CLASS, which features a flexible, scalable architecture, 4VS can control a variety of third-party equipment, increasing operational efficiencies and improving the station's on-air presentation.

"Four Village Studio is a non-commercial organization that mostly relies on volunteers. Due to our limited resources, we needed a reliable automation solution that could handle master control and playout tasks with minimal human involvement," said James R. Green, operations manager at 4VS. "We chose NVerzion automation based on reputation and recommendations from trusted sources. Thanks to CLASS, we can get content to air faster and schedule programming on additional days and times, all without requiring more hands on deck. This allows us to better serve our community, boosting viewer satisfaction."

4VS offers a variety of community interest programming on governmental, educational, and cultural topics to inform, educate, and entertain viewers while promoting the diverse talents and contributions of community groups, organizations, and individuals. The NVerzion CLASS system at 4VS includes: NControl on-air playlist, NBase SQL media database manager, NView database viewer, and EMC Ethernet machine control.

NVerzion's CLASS solution is based on an open architecture that enables 4VS to manage a variety of third-party equipment, including a 360 Systems MAXX-1000 server, CP3232 NVISION router from Grass Valley, FOR-A DSK-70HS keyer, and Sony DSR-1800 DVCAM VTR. By managing all master control and playout operations for 4VS, CLASS significantly speeds up the station's file-based workflow, lowering capital and operating expenses.

The highly modular architecture of CLASS guarantees the integrity of 4VS' on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within the station's file-based workflow. This modularity also simplifies any future infrastructure upgrades, making it easy for 4VS to upgrade from SD to HD when the station chooses to do so. Currently 4VS is using the automation solution to manage one channel, but leveraging the scalability of CLASS, the station can easily support additional channels and subchannels in the future.

"Prior to deploying NVerzion automation, 4VS spent a substantial amount of hours per week manually cueing, rolling, and taking taped programs to air. In today's modern, file-based age, this simply isn't an efficient workflow," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "By streamlining master control and playback operations, CLASS enables the team at 4VS to focus on other mission-critical tasks, leading to a better on-air quality while lowering costs."

More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

About NVerzion

NVerzion(R) is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

