FotoKem Adds Mike Sowa as Senior Digital Intermediate Colorist

Respected industry veteran Mike Sowa joined FotoKem as Senior Digital Intermediate Colorist this week. With a focus on serving the creative community, the move emphasizes FotoKem’s consistent commitment to expanding its artistic offerings.

The talented colorist brings over 25 years of experience to his new role, illustrated by an impressive resume that includes stints at Modern Video Film, Universal High Def Center and engagements at other major facilities in Hollywood, including LaserPacific and Technicolor. His past work includes “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “The Jungle Book,” “Oblivion,” “Home of the Brave," and “The Other Side of the Wind.” Sowa is an associate member of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC).

“I am thrilled to be on board at FotoKem, reuniting with talented people that I have worked with in the past and with new collaborators,” commented Sowa on his new role. “I look forward to being part of an outstanding group of colorists and one of the most dedicated and knowledgeable technical teams in the industry. I believe that the cinematographers, producers and directors with whom I work will be impressed, as I have been, with FotoKem’s forward-looking approach to technology, community, and services.”

Sowa becomes part of an outstanding roster of highly regarded artists at FotoKem that includes Alastor Arnold, David Cole, Mark Griffith, George Koran, Kostas Theodosiou, and Walter Volpatto. Contributions from the team include “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Lemon,” “The Nun,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” “Twin Peaks: The Return” and “The Predator,” among many others.

Mike Brodersen, FotoKem’s Chief Strategy Officer, said, “We are delighted to have Mike as part of our creative services group. His reputation as an artist and collaborator speaks for itself; his mix of personal and technical expertise will fit right into our talented team.”