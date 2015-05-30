Forscene Set to Expand in Asia-Pacific Region With New Reseller Strategy

LONDON -- May 28, 2015 -- With the goal of further expanding the use of its professional video editing software, Forscene, in the Asian market, Forbidden Technologies announced today that it has signed a reseller agreement with Singapore-based Broadcast Engineering Services (BES). The agreement is one of a series of new partnerships initiated at the 2015 NAB Show after Forbidden implemented a new Forscene reseller strategy earlier this year.

Established in Singapore in 1995, BES' core business is to provide robust, reliable design and system integration of broadcasting activities. BES caters to complete services ranging from broadcast consultancy, system design, and project management to broadcast equipment setup, installation, testing, and commissioning, with the aim of providing cost-effective, reliable, on-time turnkey solutions. Clients include AETN Asia, Encompass Media, HBO Asia, and MediaCorp.

"We believe that cloud-based editing solutions are the future of post-production," said Justin Teo, BES sales director. "Forscene is an exciting product that complements our current offering. We can't wait to introduce our clients to cloud workflows and the benefits of working in Forscene."

Forbidden's new Forscene reseller plan defines three reseller categories: post houses that provide Forscene as a service to their production clients, integrators that incorporate Forscene into other technical solutions, and traditional resellers that represent Forscene in territories where language and local knowledge are key. Each category has a tailored business model and management structure designed to drive growth in the Forscene customer base around the world.

"Regional resellers like BES are key to our expansion plans," said Jason Cowan, director of business development at Forbidden. "By adding BES' local industry knowledge and contacts to our reseller effort in the region, we are confident that Forscene will become the leading cloud-based post-production platform in Singapore."

In this nonexclusive agreement, both BES and Techtel will represent Forscene in the region.

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.com.

# # #

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Video Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JN59woBVxRo&feature=youtu.be#t=06m30s

Caption: Jason Cowan discusses the new reseller strategy for Forscene.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Forbidden/Logo_BES.jpg

Caption: BES Logo

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Forbidden/Forbidden-NABResellermeeting.jpg

Caption: Forscene resellers gathered at NAB earlier this year to find out about the new reseller strategy.