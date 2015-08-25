Forscene Demonstrates Industry's First End-to-End Virtualised Post-Production Workflow at IBC2015

LONDON -- Aug. 25, 2015 -- Forbidden Technologies plc, maker of market-leading professional video editing software Forscene, announced today that it has developed and released the first end-to-end virtualised workflow for the post-production and distribution of video content. The hardware-independent solution is enabled by Forscene's integration with the Microsoft Azure(TM) cloud computing platform. The Forscene team will demonstrate the solution for the first time at IBC2015.

The workflow sees the Forscene ingest server running as a virtual machine on the Microsoft Azure platform to transcode and ingest live broadcast streams into Forscene accounts just seconds behind the live feed. Video editors can then create subclips or full highlights packages using Forscene's feature-rich NLE from anywhere in the world. Once the edit is complete, they can drop the sequence back onto Azure for faster-than-real-time conforming and distribution. The entire process happens virtually and integrates seamlessly with the broadcast workflow, which saves time and money, and provides real scalability.

"One of Forscene's core benefits has always been that the platform provides advanced functionality without the need for expensive proprietary hardware," said Jason Cowan, director of business development at Forbidden. "Being able to access the same capabilities without any Forscene hardware at all is the next step in the evolution of the Forscene experience and, we believe, the future of post-production."

Forscene partner deltatre has already implemented the groundbreaking new workflow on one of the biggest international sporting events of 2015. deltatre used the workflow to produce and deliver over 500 video clips to platforms such as YouTube.

"The benefits of a virtualised end-to-end workflow are enormous, especially for live events of short duration, such as sports," said Carlo De Marchis, chief product officer at deltatre. "We believe that by working with partners like Forscene to remove the need for investment in expensive hardware solutions, we can revolutionise the industry's approach to digital rights content."

IBC2015 attendees can experience the virtualised workflow first-hand on stand 8.B38e by competing in a simulated car race, editing the race footage in Forscene, and then sharing the video on social media all without the need for any Forscene hardware.



# # #

About Forscene

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Visit Forscene at IBC2015, Stand 8.B38e

Video Link:www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDjpWD3SBZQ&feature=youtu.be

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/Forbidden/Forbidden_Simulator.png

Image Caption: Take our racing simulator for a spin at IBC2015.

Follow Forscene:

http://www.facebook.com/Forscene

http://www.linkedin.com/company/forscene

http://twitter.com/forscenepro

http://www.youtube.com/Forscenetraining

https://plus.google.com/103735957568575459870/