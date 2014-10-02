Forbidden Technologies Makes Triangle Post Canada's First Forscene Service Provider

LONDON -- Oct. 2, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, today announced a partnership with Toronto post-production house Triangle Post. Triangle Post has incorporated Forscene into its post-production services business, making it the first company in Canada to do so. Forscene's cloud-based workflows will be available to Triangle's clients and the Toronto broadcast community to complement existing Avid® nonlinear editing (NLE) systems.

Matthew Bush, president of Triangle Post, first became aware of Forscene at this year's NAB conference while exploring how people are embracing the cloud and how it could impact the Canadian broadcast industry. "At first I thought it was too simple, but then I realized that simplicity was the key," he said. "Forscene worked, and it was easy to understand. I also saw how well it integrated with our existing Avid workflows."

Forscene's interface is simple enough for producers and directors but has an underlying array of sophisticated video production tools that appeal to editors. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructures to complement workflows that are already in place. Because Forscene is cloud-based and available on any computer, tablet, or smartphone with an Internet connection, production teams can use Forscene for any or all parts of the production process including logging, editing, review, and approval from anywhere in the world.

In Triangle Post's case, Forscene offers clients the ability to prepare for their edit before post-production officially begins. Online access enables Triangle's clients to work with media they have stored on Triangle's servers and to collaborate with others to log, edit, and review their project in Forscene from any location and then easily transfer the project to Avid when they are ready. It also gives members of a client's production team who aren't well-versed in Avid a way to start the shot selection and editing process. For example, a producer can create a rough cut in Forscene and then transfer the project to an Avid suite for further editing and finishing. With less time in Avid being spent on shot selection, more time can be spent on craft editing, resulting in a better product.

"With Forscene, Triangle Post can offer its clients a lower-cost, easy-to-use, yet powerful option to supplement the Avid system. And being able to offer the convenience of the cloud and enable remote collaboration is a bonus for everyone," said Jeff Krebs, Forbidden's regional manager for Canada and the Eastern U.S. "Forscene's ease of use allows anyone on the production team to be up and running in minutes. It includes familiar storytelling tools to satisfy editors and it is fast and efficient from ingest to distribution."

"Forscene is very powerful. I can only imagine where it will be in the near future," Bush added. "It is the elegance of the application that allows the software to take control of the edit and let the creative process simply move forward."

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

About Triangle Post

Triangle Post is a post-production company providing full-service online, colour, and audio post services as well as production flex space and suite rentals. For more information, visit www.trianglepost.com.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden develops advanced technologies that enable media makers and broadcasters to create and distribute compelling viewing experiences to demanding worldwide audiences. Forbidden's flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform. It allows post-production professionals to make and deliver stories with high quality and production value in demanding, fast-paced landscapes. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations to ensure an efficient and robust experience for its clients. More information about Forbidden can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk. More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Forbidden/Forbidden-trianglepost_logo.jpg

Photo Caption: Triangle Post Logo