Forbidden Signs Reseller Deal With Italy's 09 Technology

LONDON -- Nov. 19, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, today announced an agreement with Rome- and Milan-based media-technology reseller 09 Technology. Under the agreement, 09 Technology will resell the Forscene service to broadcasters, production and post-production studios, and other video operations in Italy and Italian-speaking Switzerland.

"09 Technology has a reputation for supplying the latest and most innovative hardware and software tools in the industry, and with the recent addition of an office in Milan, it is now even closer to customers in the heart of the Italian commercial and economic capital," said Greg Hirst, business development director at Forbidden Technologies plc. "Our partnership with this well-respected, highly skilled, service-oriented company broadens our reach into the Italian marketplace and introduces Forscene to a new set of potential users."

09 Technology offers a range of products and services for professional television and media production, including hardware and software for nonlinear editing, graphics, storage, and media asset management, as well as consultation, system design, support, and training. The company counts RAI, Endemol/Etabeta, and director Giuseppe Tornatore among its clients.

"We are well-known and appreciated for our competence and dedication, and customers look to us to recommend solutions that will keep them on the cutting edge of technology," said Giordano Morelli, CEO of 09 Technology. "Forscene gives us the opportunity to add an exciting new technology to our portfolio. We think that the cloud is the natural direction that our business will take in the next few years. Now, with Forscene in the cloud, we can provide our customers a way of doing things that before could only be done in an edit suite. Forscene breaks down physical barriers and lets them get the work done anywhere."

