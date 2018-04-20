flowtech Tripod Wins Coveted IABM BaM Award in ‘Create’ Category

A Highlight of 2018 NAB Show, New Awards Programme Recognizes Outstanding Solutions Spanning Broadcast and Media Content Chain

LONDON — April 20, 2018 — Sachtler® and Vinten®, both Vitec Group brands and global industry leaders in camera supports for over 100 years, today announced that their new flowtech™ camera tripod technology received a coveted IABM Broadcast and Media (BaM™) award at the 2018 NAB Show. An all-new awards programme from IABM, the BaM awards celebrate and recognise achievements and new solutions in 10 categories spanning the broadcast and media content chain, from creator to consumer.

Image 1 of 2 VitecGroup_flowtech-Award-Win-Photo Image 2 of 2 BaM-Winner-Logo copy

Winning top honours in the BaM “Create” category, flowtech is based on an all-new carbon fibre technology that includes the world’s fastest-deploying legs, unique quick-release brakes, and easily adjustable levers for quick and easy setup in any type of remote production environment. In making their selection, IABM BaM judges commented, “It is unusual to see such a radical rethink of the humble tripod... A reinvention of one of the most basic pieces of kit used in location production... It is the new gold standard for camera tripods.”

flowtech features a set of two-stage legs with an easy-to-remove midlevel spreader, rubber feet, and a payload capacity of 20 kilograms (44 pounds). The quick-release brakes enable legs to be deployed simultaneously and adjust automatically to the ground’s surface, saving operators from bending over and manually adjusting multiple brakes on each leg. A unique hinge-lock mechanism allows users to capture extremely low, ground-level shots, removing the need for extra “baby legs.” The exceptional torsional stiffness of flowtech ensures that the tripod will not twist during camera-panning movements, an extremely important consideration in all motion picture productions.

At the 2018 NAB Show, Sachtler and Vinten showcased flowtech technology with the flowtech 75 tripod, compatible with all major 75-millimetre fluid heads. flowtech 75 is an ideal companion for digital cinema cameras such as the Sony PXW-FS7, Blackmagic URSA Mini, and the Canon Mark II. Lightweight and easy to transport, flowtech 75 can be carried comfortably on the camera operator's shoulder, with magnetic locks keeping the legs stable during transport. Plus, flowtech now features two optional accessories — a detachable carry handle and a compact and lightweight dolly.

“We are tremendously honoured to be an inaugural winner of an IABM BaM award. With flowtech, we set out to redefine the professional tripod and create a device that truly transforms the way camera operators work — and if the industry accolades we’ve already received are any indication, we’ve succeeded,” saidKaren Walker, vice president of product management, Vitec Production Solutions. “With flowtech, we’ve thought of every detail of the camera operator’s workflow, and we’ve created a tripod solution that is far easier to use and more versatile than ever before, accelerating camera operators’ workflows on any type of broadcast, film, or video project.”

Replacing IABM’s previous Game Changer and Design & Innovation awards programmes, the BaM awards were selected by a panel of more than 40 unaffiliated judges, each with specialised expertise in one or more of the award categories. John Ive, IABM director of strategic insight and BaM judging panel chair, commented, “Changing and updating the awards categories this year has received a tremendous response, not only in quantity but also in the quality and breadth of entries. Traditional products and services still feature strongly but are joined by many applications representing new technologies and business models. The BaM awards represent a real window on the future of the broadcast and media industry.”

More information on flowtech is available at www.flowtech-tripod.com.

# # #

A Snapshot of Sachtler

Sachtler®, founded in 1958 by cameraman Wendelin Sachtler, is a worldwide market leader in professional camera support systems for cinematography and television production. The Sachtler name has been a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades, and the company’s extensive range of camera support systems and finely modulated line of reportage lighting products make Sachtler a highly qualified partner for broadcast and film applications. Offering numerous workshops and training sessions, the Wendelin Sachtler Academy has become a global center for invaluable know-how and the exchange of information, creating the ideal international platform for creative talent. Sachtler is part of the Vitec Group. For more information, visit www.sachtler.com.

A Snapshot of Vinten

Vinten®, a Vitec Group brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems. Customers rely on Vinten’s engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals, and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator's creativity by making camera operation effortless. For more information on Vinten, visit www.vinten.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/180420SachtlerVinten.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/VitecGroup_flowtech-Award-Win-Photo.JPG

Photo Caption: Karen Walker and Mark Osborn, both of Vitec Group, accept the IABM BaM award for flowtech during the award ceremony held on April 10, 2018, during the 2018 NAB Show.